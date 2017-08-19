Govt releases August pay dates

Joyce Mukucha Herald Reporter

Government has released August pay dates for civil servants as it moves to pay all its employees within the month worked.

Most employees are now getting their salaries within the month worked save for those that fall under the rest of the civil service and pensioners.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe received their salaries yesterday.

The health sector will be paid on Tuesday.

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services will get their dues on August 25, followed by the education sector on August 29.

The rest of the civil service will be paid on September 1, while pensioners follow on September 5.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said Government would continue working to ensure everyone was paid within the month worked.

“We have always said our wish is to ensure people get rewarded within the month worked,” she said.

“We are trying to achieve that and the rest of the civil service this month will be paid almost at month end.

“The shift is there for everyone to see.”

She added: “We have paid workers their 2016 bonuses and not reneged on our promises.

“As revenue inflows improves, our payment methods are going to improve also.

“We value the contribution we get from the workers and hence all efforts should be directed towards ensuring they get paid on time.”

Government finally paid the last batch of civil servants and grant aided institutions, their 2016 bonuses last week.

President Mugabe assured the civil servants that despite the low revenue inflows, the Government would still pay its workers the 13th cheque as per tradition.

Government is operating on a shoe-string budget making it difficult to pay its workers.

The Zimbabwe National Army, the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the health sector were paid their bonuses in April, followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in May while teachers were paid in June.

Government workers from the registry department were paid early this month before the university workers last week.