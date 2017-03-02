Govt poised to bring finality to bonus issue

From John Manzongo in Victoria Falls

Government officials met yesterday to discuss the civil servants bonus and has come up with a concrete position which can only be divulged after meeting civil servants on Monday.

Addressing journalists here yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira said Monday’s meeting would bring the bonus case to finality.

“Government is fully committed and sincere on the bonus issue, we are not dragging our feet, but its just that one key stakeholder on our part who is the Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa was out of the country on business,” she said.

“He started work today (yesterday) and to show our commitment we convened an urgent meeting where we agreed on a concrete position which we are ready to share with civil servants representatives on Monday.”

Minister Mupfumira said Government could not divulge its position to the public before discussing it with civil servants unions.

“We are confident that the meeting on Monday will bring finality to the bonus issue,” she said.

Civil servants have since rejected an offer of stands for bonus.