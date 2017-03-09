Govt partners UZ on sanctions’ impact research

March 9, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Prof Nyagura

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent—
The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development yesterday signed a contract with the University of Zimbabwe to carry out research on the impact of Western-imposed sanctions on the country. The research is meant to determine the extent to which various sectors of the economy have been affected by the illegally imposed embargo.

Government availed $150 000 for the research that will be carried out by a UZ consortium in one year.

In its 2013 election manifesto, Zanu-PF estimated that sanctions cost Zimbabwe $42 billion in revenue. The United States promulgated the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act in 2001 and it has since been renamed Zimbabwe Transition to Democracy and Economic Recovery Act, that cut all lines of credit from multilateral lending institutions, prompting an assault on and decimation of the Zimbabwe dollar.

The research team will be led by economist and chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of Zimbabwe, Dr Albert Makochekanwa.

Speaking after the signing of the contract, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development secretary Ambassador Machivenyika Mapuranga said the research will outline the real impact of sanctions, so that the country would be able to make future informed decisions.

“The contract establishes a working relationship between the parties with the intent to commission a comprehensive report with the full results of an in-depth scientific study of the economic impact of Western-imposed, declared and undeclared sanctions on the ordinary people of Zimbabwe, as well as their effect on the SADC region,” he said. “The research will boost higher and tertiary education policy formulation significantly since it will clarify the status of Zimbabwe’s internal, as well as Diaspora-based human capital and skills development.”

Ambassador Mapuranga said in terms of the Manpower Planning and Development Act, the mandate of the ministry was to research, plan, develop and train human capital.

He said a balanced understanding of the economic impact of the sanctions was essential in guiding Zimbabwe’s industrialisation and modernisation approach, which is in line with the Southern Africa Development Community’s Agenda 2063.

UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura said the research will also look at the environment that was destroyed by the impact of the sanctions and how the country could move forward.

He said UZ was honoured in winning the bid, hence they were going to do their best to maintain the standard of being the premium institute of the country. “We need to understand how that affected development in the country and draw some lessons,” said Prof Nyagura. “We will then need to find new strategies of how we can quickly remedy the deficiencies that then resulted from the consequences of the sanctions.

“Our country is well resourced with natural resources, minerals and yet we have not yet optimised its valuable resource we have in order to make Zimbabwe better and competitive.

“We need to know the major attractions that led to the flight of expertise from Zimbabwe to other countries and find strategies of bringing back millions of them home.”

The findings of the research are expected to be published in several international peer reviewed journals such as African Journal of Economic Policy, South African Journal of Economic History, Journal of Applied Sciences in Southern Africa and Journal of Human Capital.

The ministry called for proposals to carry out the study in September last year and nine proposals were submitted out of which seven met the basic criteria.
  • Jeffrey Kangara

    Prof Nyagura, I am really starting to doubt your credentials. I think start with corruption’s effects before anything, wrong priorities like old time sake. Of course according to u corruption has been insignificant in the fall of Zimbabwe

  • Taneta

    While you are at it why don’t you task UZ to carry out another parallel study to this one. This other study should assess the impact Zanu PF’s policies on the country’s economy and on related issues like poverty, corruption, unemployment, collapse of the public health system, deterioration of the country’s infrastructure (pot holes etc). I am a comparison of the results of the 2 studies would make for interesting reading.

  • Piankhi

    Mugabe wants to partner with UZ on a study about impact of sanctions. This is more propaganda to get votes in 2018. In other words he wants to come up with more excuses to the Zimbabwean people why he has done nothing over these last 4 years but use this tired worthless sanctions mantra when the facts are the remaining targeted sanctions have nothing to do with the current state of Zimbabwe. No sanction on gold production that the RBZ has been stealing and under reporting, Chome ore, diamonds, Platinum, failed agriculture development. All of these have nothing to do with sanctions. He says Zimbabwe cannot access credit lines from international banks. Has nothing to do with sanction, but the bad credit rating of Zimbabwe for the past 20 years and them not paying creditors when they had the money. ###rampant theft of public funds, the disaster at RBZ under his appointee Gono, t###########. Never a leader and has done nothing. ##### ####. Time is up. He can do any study to blame any other country for the ruin him and his dirty dogs have eaten this country to nothing. He needs to look in mirror and see the true devil after his colonial masters. And it has a black face on it now.

  • Tonderayi Chanakira

    As a product of the University of Zimbabwe I honestly don’t believe that our economy is going down because of the impact of the so called sanctions! Our president is on record of admitting to Zimbabwe that we lost 15 billion at Chiadzwa! What has that to do with sanctions? We were promised 2 million jobs by our president where are those jobs? The going down of our economy is greatly attributed to CORRUPTION. What is our president doing about it?