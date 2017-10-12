Govt orders vendors, pirate taxis out of CBD

October 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Minister Chikukwa

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter—
GOVERNMENT has ordered illegal vendors and pirate taxis operating in the Central Business District (CBD) to move to designated sites with immediate effect. Addressing journalists yesterday during a Joint Operations Command (JOC) briefing attended by representatives of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), including officials from the Harare City Council (HCC) and the Environment Management Agency (EMA), Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister Miriam Chikukwa bemoaned the deplorable state of the capital.

She said the proliferation of illegal vending sites, including illegal pick-up and drop-off points by commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis (mushika-shika) in the CBD, had resulted in serious problems such as traffic congestion and loss of lives. The minister, however, did not state measures which the city will take in the event that vendors resist the move to drive them out of the city.

“I am instructing everyone vending illegally and operating kombis and mushika-shika using undesignated routes within the CBD area to move to designated areas as stated in their letters from the Harare City Council,” said Minister Chikukwa.

The Minister urged vendors and transport operators to approach the HCC in order to be registered and allocated vending sites and operating routes, respectively. The local authority was also directed to ensure that vendors comply with the city’s by-laws.

“In addition, kombis should comply with the law and use designated routes and pick-up points,” she said.
“They should, with immediate effect, stop plying undesignated routes and pick-up points in order to decongest the CBD.” Minister Chikukwa said council had since established designated sites outside the CBD for inter-city and rural termini.

These include Corner Dieppe and Seke roads; Corner Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza Road; Corner Rottenrow and Coventry roads; Golden Quarry road site near National Sports Stadium; and Robert Mugabe road terminus opposite Rhodesville Police Station. HCC health director Dr Prosper Chonzi noted that it was important to prevent the city from decaying to the 2008 level, which spawned diseases such as Cholera. The situation obtaining now is a clear example of a fall in environmental standards, We do not want a repeat of that. Our thrust as City of Harare is that we trade in an environment where everybody enjoys the benefit of being in Harare. So those allocated vending sites should move to the designated areas and do their business there, . He urged all unregistered vendors to approach their offices, saying registration was still in progress. Over 3 800 vendors have been registered in the past two days,” said Dr Chonzi.

“We also want to reiterate that council by-laws do not allow push-carts in the city and cooking business, which has mushroomed all over. This interferes with the free flow of traffic.” Dr Chonzi said most vendors were keeping their wares and dumping rubbish in storm drains, thereby choking the city’s reticulation system. This, he said, results in potentially fatal flash floods when the rainy season begins. Harare Metropolitan EMA manager Mr Benson Basera said the clean-up exercise was timely considering that the rains were now imminent.

“We appreciate what the council has done. It is a development in the right direction. We want to abate pollution by all means,”said Mr Bhasera. The move to remove illegal vendors from the streets follows President Mugabe’s call to restore sanity in the capital city. Addressing members of the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly from the country’s 10 provinces at the party’s headquarters in Harare last week, President Mugabe said the capital city must be the smartest of all the country’s towns.
  • Chamunorwa

    These officials are solving the symptoms of the disease. The real problem is lack of employment and other economic opportunities. Unless the economic catastrophe we face is addressed satisfactorily, the problem will resurface.

  • Ushe

    Most of those vendors don’t even have O level, so even when the economy is fixed, being in the street is their only option

  • Madara

    they wont do anything. they are in election mode.

  • Fuckk Nyoris

    So all along minister was not seeing the vendors. She only acts after be president intervenes. roads are only repaired when the president is visiting. now fuel and cooking become available when the president intervenes

  • Madara

    which you can do by improving the economy.

  • Munhu Wezimbabwe

    There is lawlessness in the government, Ministers enriching themselves at the expense of the nation, why don’t we start there first.

  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    I risk sounding insensitive but I think the authorities here are doing what they should have done ages ago. Yes, the economy is not performing and this vending and the attendant pirate taxis are sources of income for some households but we have allowed extreme lawlessness to prevail. How do you explain those young men who hang precariously at the back of Toyota Raums and Kombis right at the centre of town. The other day there was an international conference at the upmarket Miekles Hotel and the Toyota Raums, Fun Cargos could be seen passing by with the rowdy touts hanging dangerously at the back of these Mushikashikas. They even sometimes move in the yellow lane and overtake therefrom endangering the lives of pedestrians and fellow motorists. The even move against the flow of traffic. Sometimes these things happen in the full glare of traffic cops. From Mabvuku T/O and flyover up to Jaggers / Pick n Pay sometimes up to the city centre there is disregard of road rules by mostly Mushikashikas. Young drivers of private cars have also joined in because they realise that nothing is being done to Kombi drivers and Mushikashikas. We need to act in the short term and identify ranks for these as well as marshall our police force to deal with general lawlessness on our roads. Vending sites need to be identified as well.

  • Hacha Duke of Enkeldoorn

    This is akin to chasing away your own shadow for following you. Vendors are an appendage of our anatomy and can never be ordered or wished away unless we undergo am amputation. Even the President should know that when he walks into the United Nations six million Zimbabwean vendors walk in with him.

  • Jabu

    Harare CBD is an old city and what is happening there is typical of old cities if my Geography serves me right. The Gvt should look west i.e westgate and allocate land for a new city. Mukada kubvisa tsvina muold city ko varipoor vanoita sei. Leave what is happening there like that and start a new project yedhorobha itsva. full stop

  • Madara

    hahahaha :) :) :)

  • Mambo

    Put systems in place.
    Licence taxis and designate drop off areas.
    Ban Kombis for certain low density areas.
    Create smart vending sites within the CBD.
    Its management! Simple!

  • Adagio

    Agreed, the economy must be fixed. Thieving and corrupt government officials must be exposed and taken out. Policies must be favorable for investment. The list goes on. At the same time we cannot turn a blind eye to illegal, unregulated and chaotic street vending with the excuse that there are no jobs. There is no country without unemployment. The unemployed cannot be allowed to do anything they want. This is reason for the existence of by-laws. No one is against vending. It is a very recognized legitimate source of livelihood. It must be regulated like any other business and restricted to designated vending sites. Having anyone spread their wares anywhere is akin to lawlessness. Pavements are never meant to be vending spots. They are pedestrian walkways. The same as for all CBD roads. They are not meant for pushcarts and vendors’ stalls. Formal shops pay rent, council fees and taxes. Illegal unregulated vendors do not have the same overheads yet some still sell similar stuff in shops in front of them.

  • poison

    good point but the town needs to smart free in all types of movement

  • Bert

    kkkkkk kunyeepa!