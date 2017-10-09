Pin It

  • Londisizwe

    An excellent exercise to join Minister Chinamasa’s attempt to rationalise Goverment’s excessive expenditure. However not so long ago Zanu-pf categorically denied that so many ghost workers even existed, ever since the 2009 audit by Ernst & Young of India resulted in two official reports in November 2010 and July 2011 indicated over 70 000 ghost workers were milking the Treasury. Again, when Minister Chinamasa also tried and failed to reduce Government’s unsustainable wage bill by previously cancelling the ‘right’ to end of year bonuses and retrenched thousands of worthless Youth Officers imposed on the Government payroll so they could continue their full-time Zanu-pf party activities without burdening the Zanu-pf’s own bankrupt party Treasury? All immediately shot down by President Mugabe quick to promulgate populist but totally uneconomic policies to maintain a certain sector of purchased votes, and reluctant to close down potential sources of funding redirected into Zanu-pf party coffers?
    Finally, once these Ghost workers have been flushed out and identified, what measures and criminal proceedings will be enacted to recover cumulative hundreds of millions from the long established beneficiaries of this illegal drain on the fiscus, or will this be swept under the carpet to protect criminal Zanu-pf interests?

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Start with the ZANU green bombers draining the fiscus. Ask Mugabe and Chapanga