Govt expands Command Agric crop portfolio

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter—

BUOYED by the success achieved to date by the food security initiative, Command Agriculture, Government has now expanded the crop portfolio to include wheat and soyabeans.

The move is expected to ensure total national food security.

Riding on positive gains scored so far, authorities are confident that Command Agriculture beneficiaries have potential to surpass the five tonnes per hectare in their contracts.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday — during a tour of farms under Command Agriculture in Mashonaland Central Province — said Government was already working on the total hectarage it requires for wheat production.

“We are already working on how many hectares we require for wheat. We are encouraging those with irrigation to produce wheat in the forthcoming winter season.

“We are also going to ensure every province has facilities to dry produce early, so we can have another crop. We want to boost wheat production and ensure national food security even under drought conditions,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said there was no excuse for farmers to fail to attain five tonnes per hectare, especially those under irrigation who received inputs on time.

“We will only take five tonnes per hectare to pay for the costs of inputs. Farmers were given all inputs, with others getting fuel while those who did not have tillage were given tractors. We may consider some technicalities on farmers producing under dryland,” he said.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made urged farmers to continue planting as the window was still open.

Some farmers expressed fear that time had gone and were contemplating planting short season varieties instead of long season varieties.

Dr Made said it was too early for farmers, especially in Mashonaland Central to switch varieties.

“Farmers should continue planting. We will make arrangements to ensure farmers have access to fertilisers especially top dressing, which is now required. We are going to take from the Presidential Inputs Scheme and we will give farmers urea from China for top dressing. Farmers should be cautious to avoid burning the crop,” he said.

Bindura farmer, Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwa of Melfort Farm said he was expecting at least eight tonnes per hectare from the 150 hectares of maize he planted under command farming.

“I am thankful to Government for the programme. Command agriculture should not be temporary. Government should continue improving the programme,” he said.

Concession farmer, Mr Richard Chirongwe of Sable Pick Farm who has planted 70 ha of maize under command farming said he expected more than 10 tonnes per hectare.

Mr Chirongwe said he was still planting and wanted to put a total of 100 ha under maize.

A farm manager at Kwayedza Farm, Mr Godwin Mawire, said he expected eight tonnes per hectare.

Kwayedza Farm has 150 ha of maize under Command Agriculture.

“We made a commitment to produce food for the nation. We could not leave our crop to lose out to nutritional deficiency when we could mobilise our own fertiliser. We later received the fertiliser and replaced ours,” he said.

Mr Mawire said the crop was once attacked by fall armyworm and they managed to control the pest early before it caused havoc.

Zanadu farmer, Colonel Chriden Kanouruka, who planted 40 ha of maize said he expected above eight tonnes per hectare.

“Command farming is a noble programme which will boost food production,’’ he said.

Acting President Manangagwa said when command farming started, Government was focused on food security.

He said production of crops in summer and winter was a sure way for the country to attain food self-sufficiency.

“We want to go back to our status of being the bread basket of Africa. We want to ensure in four seasons, we will be food-sufficient and bid farewell to hunger. Nzara ikakuona inofanira kutiza,” he said.

The Acting President applauded the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) for its contribution towards food security, after reviving some of its farms and estates.

“Last year, Arda delivered 11 000 tonnes of wheat, and this year they have produced 33 000 tonnes. In the fourth season we will get 25 percent of the wheat we require in Zimbabwe from Arda,” he said.