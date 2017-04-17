‘Govt committed to justice, fight against corruption’

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Government was fully behind the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and all other anti-corruption agencies fighting the scourge that has reached epidemic proportions.

VP Mnangagwa was speaking during the launch of the NPA four-year strategic plan under the theme “Combating Crime and Corruption” in Harare yesterday.

“As Government, we are delighted that NPA has set its vision on attainment of a Zimbabwean society in which justice prevailed,” said VP Mnangagwa.

This vision, he said, was in line with Government’s goals stipulated in the country’s economic blueprint, Zim-Asset, under the public administration and performance cluster.

“Under this cluster, it is our strategy to capacitate all anti-corruption agencies, including the NPA, in our endeavour to eradicate this noxious scourge.”

According to the world corruption index, Zimbabwe is still ranked number 154 out of 176 countries, which VP Mnangagwa said was testimony that corruption had reached alarming levels.

“The EU Ambassador (Phillippe Van Damme) here said we are ranked number 154 on the index of corruption out of 176 countries, which means we are very corrupt,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“The NPA has a very important task to fight corruption in this sector because we want deterrent measures, which will reduce the scourge of corruption in this country with the realisation that one will not escape justice.”

VP Mnangagwa commended Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri’s audit reports, which exposed corruption and mismanagement in various Government ministries, departments and parastatals.

“If you read her reports . . . MPs, especially from the opposition vano dealer nesu based on audit reports,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“That is what we need for accountability in all ministries, in all departments, all parastatals. We need that frank talk on accountability where erring institutions are being exposed.”

VP Mnangagwa said the NPA strategic plan would inform further interventions and activities for the observance of the rule of law, fair trial and access to justice.

Strategic management, he said, necessitated a commitment to strategic planning, which represented an organisational ability to set goals to determine the decisions and actions that needed to be considered to produce results.

VP Mnangagwa hailed Government’s development partners, notably the European Union and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), that had rendered financial, material and moral support in the development of the NPA strategic plan.

“Their participation manifestly contributes to Government’s ultimate responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our people,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa expressed hope that the strategic plan would soon open opportunities for other technical partnerships and funding opportunities for the NPA.

Speaking at the same occasion, Ambassador Van Damme emphasised the important role of the NPA in combating corruption.

He said corruption had eroded the social fabric and impeded on the country’s development goals.

“Fighting corruption is one of this young institution’s most serious and most urgent problem to tackle,” he said.

Ambassador Van Damme urged the NPA to fully implement its constitutional mandate to create a society in which justice always prevailed.