Government to build 60 community info centres

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Bureau

Government is set to construct 60 additional community information centres and install 250 mobile telephone towers across the country, in a bid to broaden communication networks.

Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said he was satisfied with the progress. Minister Mandiwanzira has since toured Sakubva and Paulington Post Offices in Mutare where work is underway to build community information centres.

“We have set ourselves very huge targets in order to stimulate excitement in the wake of the new Government,” he said. “In line with the call by His Excellency Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, we have outlined a number of key areas that we would like to execute.

“In terms of our priorities, we were on a roll-out of community information centres across the country. We have resolved and we are active on that agenda to build a total of 60 new community information centres within the 100 days.”

Minister Mandiwanzira said as part of their 100-day plan, his ministry was working towards broadening connectivity across the country in terms of mobile phone networks.

He said about 80 mobile phone towers should have been built within the first 100 days.

Minister Mandiwanzira said the work would be done through Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s Universal Services Fund, which is meant to built infrastructure and transmission equipment in underserved or unserved areas.

“We have set ourselves a huge target to build 250 towers across the country,” he said. “We are in the process of trying to mobilise funding, but we are not just waiting for that.

“This project is not just targeting POTRAZ, but we have also NetOne undertaking work towards the construction of 100 mobile phone towers evenly across the eight rural provinces of the country.”

Minister Mandiwanzira said his ministry would be expanding connectivity of Government offices across the country through the Public Finance Management System.

“We have several other projects that we are carrying out, which include the installation of village community centres which are containerised,” he said. “I will be going around the country reviewing the implementation progress. So far I am pleased with what we have done.”