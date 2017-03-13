Goverment to cut farm sizes

Minister Chinamasa

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Government plans to soon reduce huge farms to reasonably small pieces of land to meet demand from more land-hungry Zimbabweans before bringing closure to the land redistribution chapter, a Cabinet minister has revealed.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said Government was working to ensure that beneficiaries of the land reform received proper legal documents to secure their tenure and enable them to access bank loans.

Government has compulsorily acquired over 12 million hectares of arable land previously occupied by white farmers. Some black beneficiaries got vast swathes of land they can’t put to effective use.

Addressing students of the Joint Command and Staff Course Number 30 in Harare on Thursday, Minister Chinamasa said current offer letters were not sufficient security as they could be withdrawn by the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement.

Minister Chinamasa said after demaracting new boundaries, Government would work on 99-year leases that could be used as collateral.

“We are doing this through the 99-year leases and to do the 99-year lease, we need a resurvey of the land for the new boundaries. As you know, the 11 million or 12 million hectares were acquired compulsorily. We need to cut it up into small pieces. We now must establish the new boundaries as a prerequisite to granting 99-year leases,” said Minister Chinamasa.

“We also need to bring finality to that issue (land reform) and we are saying all those who benefited under the land reform programme must have proper legal instruments to secure their tenure so as to encourage them to make investments on the pieces of land given to them,” he said.

“We also need to carry out assessment of compensation for improvements where the Constitution requires us to have paid for improvements and also the land where, as in BIPPA, we are required to pay compensation for both land and improvements,” he said.

The minister added: “There will be lot of surveys both for A1 and A2 so that we know where the boundaries are. It’s only after your 99-year lease that you can be secure. Those of you who have got land you will see at the bottom of your offer letter that the offer letter can be withdrawn by the Ministry of Lands any time. That’s no good security.

“It’s very important that we expedite the issuance of security documents so as to encourage more investments on our land. The implementation of these measures, we think, will help to boost agricultural productivity through enhanced access to finance.”

Minister Chinamasa said Government had also come up with a number of initiatives to unlock funding opportunities for small businesses.

He said this was largely due to the fact that the economy had been informalised.

“We are also promoting what I call anchor financing models,” he said.

“These are basically to build linkages between big businesses and small businesses. As all of us are aware, our economy is now largely informalised and there are challenges with the SMEs – challenges with access to capital, access to skills, access to suitable and appropriate accommodation, whether they are factories, whether they are retail enterprises,” said the Minister.

“We essentially need to build linkages to ensure that we see growth in the SMEs to a level where we can say they are now big players. To do so we have encouraged the setting up of macro-finance institutions. We have capitalised the Women’s Bank, $10 million, micro-finance bank,” he said.

“We have also set aside money for the Youth Bank, which they call Empower Bank, another $10 million. In the private sector, there are about 150 or so macro-finance institutions – some more successful than others and this is basically to encourage access by SMEs to capital, which they badly need.”
  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    That does not concern some of us , who are A1 farmers, utilizing the land productively. My cellphone has no battery because of sanctions imposed on our country by those against our land reform. I use my fingers, whistle and voice to give instructions to my five workers on the farm, because I don`t practice cellphone farming. I will be selling my soya beans and maize to even Tarubva,Judas Iscariot, succuba, and other MDCT stooges of the West, who are opposed to our land reform. They support MDCT , a party that supports sanctions and oppose our land reform but they don`t eat stinking political hot air from local Western embassies, for their survival.They use the dirty money they get from the embassies to buy my farm produce. I accept their dirty money to pay for my farm produce while praying for their repentance from being sellouts. Cde President Zuma of SA ,recently mulled the urgent need to amend their SA constitution to enable them to take back land from foolish Boers , without paying compensation to the land thieves,like we did in Zimbabwe. Pasi nevasingade vhu kuti rive ravatema munyika ino yedu! We entrenched our land reform in our new constitution, thereby baptizing it , in the name of Ambuya Nehanda . Today our brothers and sisters in SA and Namibia are emulating our revolutionary approach on the land issue. Even further north,some Kenyans are beginning to question the occupation of their Kenyan Highlands based on colonial historical land tenure. Pasi na Chematama and his myopic supporters. Pasi nemhanduuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! Pamberi na Cde Mugabeeeeeeeeeeee! Pamberi ne land rifomuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!

    • zimbotry

      Where do you get the deluded idea other parties would give all this land back? Many of the ex white farmers have moved on to other countries anyway and have got on with their lives. Some have died. It would not be possible. What HAS been mooted is a BETTER way of distributing land and ensuring farms are productive and not left as dustbowls, as has happened in some cases. If you are farming productively and profitably then congratlulations. Well done. I do have reservations on the idea of making smaller farms though. Worldwide this has been shown to be no longer profitable. No profit= no production. It would only serve to create a land of subsistance farmers and not lead to a saleable surplus as existed in the older days.

    • kutototo

      Must be a prof from UZ I guess, not very credible these days. We always have someone to blame and MDC and Morgan are the targets hence no time to introspect and see where we are going wrong. Its always sanctions.

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        I have a high regard for our UZ. But I never studied there nor worked there. Its not true that our government or party never introspects. The fact that our government is revisiting the farm sizes proves your insinuation off side. There is no country where policies have never been revisited or revised when circumstances demand. I wont tire to mention sanctions because fools like you don`t believe sanctions are existent and giving our economy negative effects. Despite being stooges of the West, some characters try to prove their Western handlers to be lying when they say they imposed sanctions on our country. To imply that sanctions have no negative effects on us is trying to tell the West that they are daft to impose something useless to their neo colonial interests. To indict the West to prove if its true that they imposed sanctions,,is just being insane on the your part, you stooges of the West. Tipeyiwo ma serious please!

        • succuba

          I wont tire to mention sanctions because fools like you don`t believe sanctions are existent and giving our economy negative effects – (fakey)

          So what are these “negitive effects of sanctions” (fakey)… instead of sprouting soundbites and generalizations, be specific, let’s discuss!!

          Are you man enough or are you a fraud and liar?

    • Doc

      vamwe vanhu sure brain hapana.You call urself a prof but the tittle and ur brains does not correspond.Ko Tsvangirayi apinda papi apa.Y are you so obssessed naye,You can preach preach and write anything about Tvangison but hatichinji.How can u be lead by someone who is 93 years.

    • Judas Iscariot

      Mzvinavhu,you need to take your medicine.
      If you’re indeed a real war veteran like you claim, then i will give you the benefit of doubt,and attribute
      your irrational reasoning,and ranting to post stress disorder. Succuba gave you a list of companies that are on targeted sanctions,and you couldn’t explain how companies like Jongwe printing and publishing, would help create 2 million jobs,if they were to be removed from the list today? Companies like COMOIL,that are owned by known govt bigwigs,have never benefited the ordinary citizens you claim are being affected by sanctions. So do we have fuel shortages in our country because COMOIL can’t do business with the West?Some of the companies on this sanctions list, like Mbada diamonds, have since had their licences revoked by the regime, because they undervalued our diamonds and gave us peanuts in return. The president admitted Mbada one of the company you’re begging to be removed from the sanctions actually robbed us. You also have companies like Zisco steel that were run into the ground by this regime,long before sanctions were imposed. Why can’t you be specific about how these companies are being affected by sanctions? Now Chinamasa is finally agreeing with us,that a lot of you are underutilizing farms, and you still can’t get it? You’re beyond redemption Mzvinavhu.

    • Kuta Kinte

      Nhasi wakapenga mumwe wangu. Tell them for they know not what they are doing. Zimbabwe will never be a colony again. Zimbabweans are very good farmers by nature and this exercise of subdividing land certainly means very effective use of the agricultural percentage of arable land while more importantly, benefitting more sons and daughters of the good soil. Zvokwadi apa ndipo pauya kufunga kwekubudirira munyika yedu ye Zimbabwe. If our agro sector is boosted, there will be loud echoes in other sectors of our economy. Pamberi Cde RG Mugabeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! Pasi ne mhanduuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu! Pamberi ne COMAAAAAAAAAND Farming. Pamberi nekugutaaaaaaaaaa! Pamberi nekubataaaaaaaaana. Please idai nyika yenyu yechipikirwa. I rest for now.

    • Col Mayihlome Ihlasele

      Prof it is good if you are fully utilising land. That is all some of us are asking for. I don’t think reducing farm sizes will automatically lead to productive use of the land though. We need to use taxation to force famers to produce. Its easy actually. If De Klerk was making $1million dollars from the land in 1999, vaShumba after almost 16 years of ownership should at least be making $500000. So we tax Shumba as if his income from utilising the land is that figure. If Shumba does not work the land he will still be liable to pay the tax. That way Shumba will either work the land or allow government to give to those than can. There are few blacks who oppose land reform we only oppose the fact that beneficiaries are underutilising the land forcing government to import. So when we walk tall and talk about how we took the land the questions is always “why are then so poor and pouring into RSA?”. Its an embarrassment actually

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        I agree with you that we need to improve how we utilize the land.Did we not prove we can produce tobacco like your de Klerk? Its not a crime that we have to learn even slowly how to improve . Yes its true a minority oppose our land reform.This explains why ZANU PF continues to win elections despite the current suffering because of sanctions imposed against us because of our land reform. But you need to read the records of debates in the US Congress when they were debating their sanctions law against us. You will see that our current situation is what they predicted. Your blame on our government is just fulfilling their design and aims when they imposed sanctions. We will improve on how use our land in time. Even during our armed struggle some doubted that we would win. So no regrets about our land reform .Revolutionary greetings!

        • Gary WekuZviyambe

          You contradict yourself. If we are utilizing the land better than the old colonial farmers, then why are we not able to feed ourselves? You might claim that most farmers are growing tobacco. If the tobacco farming is a success then we should be getting massive forex inflows from selling tobacco and able to import maize.
          I find I have to remind you each time that I am not an MDC supporter and will never be.

    • Fred Moyo

      Is your land reform ever going to come to a conclusion?

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        Fine tuning acceptable!

    • Simbai

      We appreciate your hands on farming efforts after being allocated only one paltry A1 farm, notwithstanding many other war veterans are still waiting for theirs. Please be advised our Chinese all weather friends manufacture all conceivable types of cellphones and battery replacements easily available as Zimbabwe imports, and unaffected by US targeted restrictions on a few dozen Zimbabwean individuals and entities. Finding enough foreign currency to purchase a battery shouldn’t be a problem as the Chinese import 90% of Zimbabwe’s tobacco crop, have also been involved in more than $15 billion worth of diamonds, and at a pinch will accept the Yuan Remnimbi which is part of Zimbabwe’s official currency basket. However some privileged Zimbabweans have no choice but to resort to cellphone farming management given the vast areas and distances on farms they’ve been allocated.
      Amazingly the First Family are faced with similar logistical challenges after accumulating 14 farms with a combined total of 16 000 hectares or 160 km². These farms occupy the same size in area or bigger than some small countries, Liechtenstein – 160 km², San Marino – 61 km², but those nations provide GDPs of $5,5 billion and $1,9 billion respectively. Wonder what contribution Mugabe’s farms make to this nation’s GDP, or is Gushungo Holdings still technically bankrupt and operating at a loss?

    • succuba

      My cellphone has no battery because of sanctions imposed on our country – (fakey)

      kikikiki… so there are no batteries in Zimbabwe because of sanctions!!… you are one crazy fraud and liar (fakey)

      You are an A1 liar besides being an A1 farmer….. and don’t get me started on “dirty money” (fakey)

      • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

        Please refer to my response above to “kutototo!“

    • Tarubva

      Iwe, it’s not the MDC, Tsvangirai, western embassies, nor white former farmers threatening to “reverse” the land reform program by downsizing farms. It is Mr. Chinamasa, direct your rant to your Zanu PF colleague! Things are falling apart, aren’t they?

    • sm

      you are sad, feel sorry that a fully grown man has to be reduced to the person you are

  • xyz

    Cutting the farm sizes will not necessarily make them productive. The land reform was a political process and those who benefited were not necessarily those who could farm. If you want production then base the allocation of land on those who can farm. A few years ago the Sunday news carried a story about a farmer who had a herd of about 700 cattle and renting two farms and despite several attempts he was not allocated land. What made it worse is he was renting from one of the farmers who got land but doing nothing on the land.

  • Fred Moyo

    When did it start that a lecture statement is automatically a gvt policy?

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    That video has been milked dry, since 2000 when it was filmed. It is now 17 years later and no one would able to reverse the current land patterns without causing a war. It is lie that gullible people believe that anyone apart from a ZANU-PF member will reverse the land program. Before you assign me to apolitical party (as you always do), I am not a member of the MDC and will never be!

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    You still have failed to explain how the sanctions are affecting the rest of Zimbabwe because Comoil and Mbada are on the list!
    By the way, I am not an MDC supporter and will never be (You love to label people)

  • yowe

    You have already failed..cellphone farmer

    • succuba

      he has already said he is not a cellphone farmer because batteries are on the sanctions list kikikiki…

      You just couldn’t make this stuff up…

  • Saphle

    I swear, these comments are the only reason i come to these articles, its really popcorn time, while i know hangu that come election time i will do my level best to put in a new government for this country. Seriously guys we cant take another term of this bk & forth rubbish.

  • Kuta Kinte

    Some will benefit during the finality and if you want to watch while doing a lot of reasoning, you will finally lose at the expense of the finality of your children.

  • Kuta Kinte

    Zimbabwe will never be a colony again and I will never use dirty language to you as you have done because people wont notice the difference between the educated intellectual and a Rhodestry calling himself zimbotry.