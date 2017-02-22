Gospel musician sings against poverty

Lovemore Chikova

Gospel music singer and song writer Linia Wutete has dedicated her latest album, “Handidi Nhamo Volume 4”, to preaching against poverty.Perhaps being clear with the fact that what ones desires in life is what they get, Wutete knows quite well that singing against poverty is a way of making her point.

This is likely to be the marketing point for this scintillating album that is set to get tongues wagging in gospel music circles. In the song titled “Handidi Nhamo”, Wutete asks for an idea from God that she will pursue until she comes out of poverty.

The song hails the spirit of entrepreneurship as the gateway to ending poverty. Made up of eight songs, Wutete’s album is a must for every gospel music lover, as it touches on various issues related to praising and worshipping.

What makes all the songs on the album majestic and have that inherent value for Christians is that they emanate from the Gospel and touch on everyday life.

Wutete employs the style of a slow-to medium-paced beat, but with variety as the songs are distinctively different in appeal.

Even when she employs the rhumba beat on the song “Ndinotenda Jesu”, Wutete makes sure that it is smooth and slow on the ear.

She also did “Mbiri Kunashe II” with a reggae beat that brings variety to the album. On the song “Ibva Mukona”, Wutete appeals to widows to face the future with braveness after their losses.

Other songs on the album are “Ndidzidzise”, “Ndorumbidza”, “Rumbidzwai”, “Ndinotenda Jesu” and “Bvunza Mwari”.

Wutete employed some of the best instrumentalists around, with Minister Michael Mahendere on keyboards and drums. Veteran guitarists Carven Gumbanjera and Tariro “G Fingers” Mufari do the bass and the lead guitars respectively.

This is not the first album from Wutete, as she has done other successful ones in the past.