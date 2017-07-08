Gold-And-Green

Petros Kausiyo in SUN CITY, South Africa

TWELVE years after they overcame old rivals on South African soil, Zimbabwe’s Warriors will face Zambia in a COSAFA Castle Cup final at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace tomorrow in a showdown pregnant with various sub-plots.

In the last Battle of the Limpopo COSAFA final between the two sides in Mafikeng, a Francis Chandida solitary strike eight minutes from time settled matters as Charles Mhlauri’s men won Zimbabwe’s third title.

South Africa’s North West province is the site of the two sides’ showdown on neutral soil once again and tomorrow the Warriors will not only be seeking to maintain their dominance over Chipolopolo in the COSAFA Castle Cup, but they will be aiming to become the first team to win five titles in this regional tournament.

In the year that the COSAFA Castle Cup celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is only befitting that the tournament’s most successful nations meet in the final.

Both Zambia and Zimbabwe have four titles each.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has taken charge of 14 COSAFA Castle Cup matches and remains unbeaten after winning 12 and drawing two.

The revered coach will be seeking a hat-trick of titles having won the competition in 2003 with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Malawi which was followed by a convincing 3-1 triumph over Chipolopolo at Rufaro in 2009.

Chipolopolo, however, did get a measure of revenge in 2013 when they hosted the 2013 edition in Ndola and overcame the Warriors 2-0 in the final.

With Black Rhinos right back Jameson Mukombwe failing a fitness test at the end of the Warriors’ workout yesterday, Chidzambwa revealed he will throw in another Chipembere man Bruce Homora into the heart of defence to partner Jimmy Tigere.

“I noticed that Liberty Chakoroma is now so used to playing in midfield so we will push him back into that role and Bruce will come in. Both the doctors and the fitness trainer have indicated that Mukombwe is about 50 percent fit,’’ Chidzambwa said.

Chidzambwa revealed that big goalkeeper George Chigova will return to take his place between the sticks while Knox Mutizwa will lead the line of attack with Talent Chawapiwa and Ocean Mushure operating on the flanks.

The ZPC Kariba gaffer said he was expecting Chipolopolo to be the toughest of the opponents he has faced in the tournament.

“They are a very good side, very physical and also very quick and we have to be at our best. We have to avoid unnecessary mistakes and we should always keep our shape,” Chidzambwa said.

Chidzambwa is not the only individual chasing records in the Warriors dressing room at this tournament as skipper Ovidy Karuru and striker Knox Mutizwa are on the verge of breaking new ground of the highest number of goals in a single tournament.

Karuru has already reached the mark with his six goals, surpassing the five goals that were scored by the 2016 Golden Boot winner in Namibia last year.

Mutizwa has weighed in with four while left-wing back Ocean Mushure has three as the Warriors dominate the scoring charts.

Former Zimbabwe skipper Peter Ndlovu has the tournament’s all-time record of eight goals, which were spread over different editions of the competition.

Karuru, who is having a dream tournament in his maiden COSAFA Castle Cup appearance, said yesterday the thought of the records at stake had been motivating them as they prepare for tomorrow’s final.

“Everyone knows what is at stake . . . there is only one final, there is no home and away, it is a record-breaking final and especially for the coach as it will be the third time he is winning it.

“It feels great and it is an honour to be part of this group that is set to break the record and it will be a game to remember if we win this Cup.

“If the opponents try to do a lot of man-marking on me, I think it will work in our favour because in our team it is not about me or any individual, it is not about breaking records by scoring more goals, it is about the team.

“As you saw in the match against Lesotho we have many attackers in the team and anyone can score. So, if the opponents target me and pay too much attention on me, it will be to our advantage as it will create more opportunities for others.

“I will also find my way round the pitch because I could come from the left, right or even the middle depending on the situation and the task given by the coach.

“But I must admit Zambia are a great team and we need to put in 150 percent effort because if we relax it will be difficult for us. We need to be ready psychologically and physically because this is the final push . . . after this then we can talk about the fatigue,” Karuru said.

Another Warrior seeking third-time luck with the COSAFA tournament tomorrow is FC Platinum winger Chawapiwa.

“I have been playing in the COSAFA Cup since 2015, but twice we couldn’t make it past the group stage. For me this tournament has made up for those two previous disappointments and everything just seems to be working in our favour.

“I think we have done our best and I think we have the momentum to carry us through because the five games that we have played have helped us to gel. We now understand each other much better and now what Ovidy needs when he makes a run or what Talent wants when he runs wide.

“Knowing the history of the coach in this competition is also motivating us everyday and from a personal level this tournament has boosted my confidence levels.

“I have been getting calls from the people back home and from my manager to say they are happy with my game and that shows that I am improving as a player and doing better,” Chawapiwa said.