GMB pays $26m to farmers

Livingstone Marufu Business Reporter

FARMERS have so far been paid close to $26 million after delivering about 66 000 tonnes to the Grain Marketing Board. The required moisture suitable for grain storage is 12,5 percent but the authorities are considering waiving it to 13 percent to increase the deliveries. Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Crop production) Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said: “Farmers have so far delivered over 66 000 metric tonnes of maize to GMB with most of them having received their money through their bank accounts.

“This year we have moved our payments to within seven days from 14 days (last year).

“Treasury has released enough money for all the grain deliveries so far.

“There is a great improvement from last year, by the same period we would have received around 37 000 metric tonnes though we expect a sudden change of (delivery) pace as most of our farmers are still harvesting.” Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said the majority of farmers delivering their crop were being paid within the stipulated time. We would like to urge our farmers to dry their grain before delivering to depots. Those with driers should blow their maize to the required levels and those without should put their grain directly at the sun and wind to dry their maize.”

The country needs about 1,8 million tonnes of maize for both human and livestock consumption annually.