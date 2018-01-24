Global business giants line up to meet ED

President Mnangagwa (right), South African Vice President and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries follow proceedings at the ongoing 48th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. — Agencies

Happiness Zengeni in DAVOS, Switzerland
GLOBAL business giants and political leaders were lining up to secure appointments with President Mnangagwa who is here attending the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings.

President Mnangagwa is attending the global conference, a first for Zimbabwe. He is leading a high-powered delegation comprising senior Government officials and private business leaders.

The President hinted before his departure on Monday morning that over 60 heads of State and Government had requested to meet him on the sidelines of Davos meetings, one of the biggest global business gathering.

Special Advisor in the Office of the President Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is part of the Zimbabwean delegation, said the President had already confirmed a number of meetings, including with representatives from Dutch technology giant Phillips, New York headquartered global management consulting firm McKinsey&Company, Royal Dutch as well as a number of Indian business leaders.

“You know the top companies, which have delivered highest level of prosperity to the world are all here. For example, we have companies like Mckinsey, Royal Dutch asking for appointments; Phillips, Goldman Sachs, Lazard and we have top Indian companies like Hinduja,” Ambassador Mutsvangwa said. Zimbabwe is using the global conference to mend ties with the global community as it seeks to revive its economy.

This comes as President Mnangagwa has indicated since he took office in November last year that it was critical that Zimbabwe reintegrates with the international community as part of broader efforts to rebuild the economy.

As such, the 48th WEF provides President Mnangagwa a befitting platform to make his pitch to an array of global investors to consider Zimbabwe, as part of shrill calls for foreign capital to track its way to Zimbabwe, which presents innumerable investment and business opportunities under a new economic order.

“Here we are not focused on Zimbabwe as a market itself except in so far as we are selling our resources, our very high human resource index, to produce world class goods made for global community, we have absolutely no reason why Zimbabwean goods cannot be found on the shelves of department stores across the globe,” he said. Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the President was ushering a new economy, premised on a huge injection of capital.

“A huge injection of capital is premised upon what a country is capable of doing in terms of utilising that capital, and the competence of Zimbabwe’s educated labour force is not in doubt. We have a sample of it already, which has left the country as the diaspora; they do well earning hard currency in various host countries where they have gone to, which shows that generally Zimbabweans are very competent. If those who went abroad can be so competent it means those who remained at home can deliver miracles,” he added.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa had a lunch meeting with Angola president João Lourenço, Mauritius president Ameenah Gurib, as well as representatives of Indian company, Ashok Leyland. An Ashok representative said the company was confident that Africa was the next growth frontier. “Ashok has been around for a long time and in that period we have always seen ahead of time. We were the first ones to leave Iran when we noticed that things have turned. We did the same thing in the Middle East.

“At present we are just in love with Africa. We see a great future and we feel we have to help and support its economic growth,” said the official.
  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Finally a leader who doesn’t sleep in meetings.

    • Cyclone

      True, he really is a man of action that one and definitely not a Jocker.

      • musayigwa

        Lets just be happy he is not sleeping at meetings. You are stretching it pakuzoti man of action apa

  • shiku

    This sounds really desperate. If you are driving your car and its not moving as fast as you would want, you feel like you want to help by giving it a little push while you are behind the wheel. This is exactly what the herald is doing. No amount of reporting fake news will help the economy. I am sure every herald reader remembers the Dangote and Essar deals.

    • Masvingo Zimuto

      That was during the Mugabe era.

      • zimbotry

        Its still the same Party.

    • Pastor Farie

      Where is Dangote

    • sky

      or even the Malaysian air line Boeing 777-200 that we were said to have bought

    • JAMES GUNIKE

      Meanwhile chibage chese including in the bread basket provinces chatsva chaamufushwa as we speak, while we are told we’re featuring big in Davos

  • Rudeologist

    Nyambo dzanhasi.

  • kdzn

    Comics unleashed

  • Thetruthshallcome

    Mozambique is talking of $8bn investment and Zim wastes money on Chiefs. I don’t remember in the history of Zim getting any meaningful investment. Watch out what comes from the Davis conference. Nothing. More of a shopping trip for others.

  • Vangodza

    Ana Shiku, maamajaira harahwa zve.

  • Tafirenyika

    Please advise our President to unbutton his jacket when he is sitting and only button it when he is walking. This is a very basic dress rule. He looks quite tense in that position, with his jacket stretched. The President should see how Ramaphosa is appearing; quite at ease.

    • Gandanga

      Its optional, no rules pasuit yangu…

    • sky

      Ramaphosa azvi jaira kani. He is respected billionaires who owns Mcdonalds franchise in South Africa among other assets

  • Shu

    This is very encouraging. Lets support our President with prayers so that all these goodies will come to pass. THERE IS NOTHING THATS TOO HARD FOR GOD. Wheather the devil and his agents like it or not the investments mentioned above will be fulfilled and Zimbabwe will become the breadbasket of africa again.

  • masvukupete

    General Sibanda huyai vanhu vaye vatanga.

    Publishing fake stats, fake news, fake stories does not help anyone.

  • Aristotle

    Angola can’t be a line-up of bigwigs. Relax guys!

  • Bhoramuminzwa

    When its Zanu PF concorting with the West the West become good partners. When opposition parties collaborate with the West they become selllouts give back the country to their colonial masters? Disguising. Nxaa. Puuuu. Kugocha kunoda kwaamai.

  • zimbotry

    I also doubt that such people “line up”. This sort of headline is very insulting to the very people he hopes to impress Herald. You are not helping.

  • deejay

    It seems Ed is on the right track. I will vote for him,.
    come elections

    • Milton Moyo

      and l will not worst my effort again on these very people,

  • Gigi

    I hope zvawanyora hazvikuendese kuGehena cause herald muneHistory

  • succuba

    The ranting old revolution that this very newspaper championed and supported…

  • James Chikukwa

    There we go again
    It worries me more than a little bit when I read headlines like ED this, ED that. We are again deifying the gentleman. We are making him into another Robert Mugabe, the demi god who in the end we couldn’t correct, who did no wrong. Business is not lining up to meet ED. Business is being LINED up by our own very good civil servants and business people around him, to meet big business. We destroyed ourselves by thinking and eventually believing we were the greatest country on earth. Our patriotism to the country was now judged by our public love for “The First Family”. God, how I detest that term! We wore shirts emblazoned with Mugabe’s and Graces faces and we drove cars and rode in buses that were decorated with “Amai’s” face. Philip Chiyangwa, that gentleman who does no wrong in the face of your sports editors and reporters, even coined a new adage as he was clad in top to toe white garment: Kusina Amai hakuna Cash. ED has been trying to break away from Robert’s Way but your stories and headlines are telling us he’s just a replacement for Robert Mugabe in manner and deeds. I wish he bans this stupidity of people wearing his face. Nyerere did after he was told what some people did with those shirts, dresses and zviZambias in private! Afterall, he said, I never wanted my face worn by anybody. Zimbabwe has been a country in decline because we the citizens’ arrogance. We know it all. We are running the world. South Africa would collapse without us. Now we are even planning a railway for Zambia when our’s died ages ago. Oh, we are going to electrify the Mutare rail line. But where is the electricity? Where is the money? Hey. We are even going to revive Feruka Oil Refinery. Have you ever heard such daft statements in your short life? Why was it closed in the first place. Hello, minister. But this man gave us Zimbabwe Airways and Univern. What do you expect of him? He survives only because of his loyalty to ED. And you editors think you can survive by showing your love to ED. Not correct him where you need to. Not by serving the people of Zimbabwe. God save us.
    Chana Chevhu

  • JAMES GUNIKE

    I have always said those guys know us very well more than we know ourselves. In closed door negotiations, that “high voltage” or is it “high powered” delegation will be asked very simple questions about some little features in our backyard which, obviously they are embarrassingly not aware of.