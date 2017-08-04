Germini Major debuts on Coke Studio

Own Correspondent

SoUTH AFRICAN based artist and record producer Gemini Major, of the “Ragga Ragga” hit song featuring Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and Major League DJz makes his debut as a Coke Studio Africa music producer on the show this year. He has pitched tent in Kenya for three weeks now to produce three major collaborations between the following artist pairings: Shekhinah (South Africa) and Jano Band (Ethiopia), Sheebah (Uganda) and Asgegnew Ashko (Ethiopia) and Tresor (South Africa) and Locko (Cameroon).

Gemini who has produced some of the top hits by Africa’s greatest stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Stonebwoy is one of the leading music producers in Africa right now. Speaking in Nairobi on his Coke Studio experience so far, Gemini says, “It has been amazing experience working with different artists and sharing their culture. I am learning a lot from them and they are also learning from me, ”adding on his first Kenyan visit, “I love it! Kenyan people are so friendly, down to earth and everybody seems humble.”

Gemini Major who is inspired by artists such as Bob Marley, Bongani Fassie and I-Octane has described his sound and style as “Rockstarfari”. After the release of “Juice Back” a song by Coke Studio Africa – 2017 artist Nasty C that Gemini produced, he went on to become the go to producer for most of South Africa’s leading hip-hop acts. On Coke Studio Africa – 2017, Gemini joins top African producers tasked with engineering music fusions between top African artists. Other producers include: Nahreel (Tanzania), Sketchy Bongo (South Africa), Gospel on the Beatz (Nigeria), Killbeatz (Ghana), Legendary Beatz (Nigeria), Shado Chris (Ivory Coast), Masterkraft (Nigeria) and Maphorisa (South Africa).

The show will include artists from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, DRC and Cameroon. The new season is set to première in different regions from September this year and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.

Benn Gilbert Kamoto, better known as Gemini Major, is a Malawian born artist and record producer. He has produced for a number of artists in a variety of genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, house, dancehall, pop and gospel.

While currently working on his debut album, Gemini makes his debut on Coke Studio Africa, this year to produce various artists including Shekhina (South Africa) and Jano Band (Ethiopia). In 2016, Gemini Major was selected for the Coke Studio – South Africa series as a producer.

Coke Studio Africa is Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show. It is a non-competitive music show that brings together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent.

It brings together artistes from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through music fusion.

Coke Studio Africa is Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show. It is a non-competitive music show that brings together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artists the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artists from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through music fusion.

The production now includes artists from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia and Cameroon. The last edition featured Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Togo whilst South Africa had its own production. This season will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.