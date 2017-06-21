Germany renews EU army calls

BERLIN. – Germany’s parliamentary defence commissioner, Hans-Peter Bartels, has renewed calls for a joint EU army amid concerns about the reliability of the NATO alliance and disorganisation and fragmentation of national defence structures.Speaking to the German Press Agency on Monday, Hans-Peter Bartels, the Germany Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, called on the 28-nation bloc’s militaries to unite into a single armed force.

“We are currently disorganised, technically fragmented and duplicate structures unnecessarily,” Bartels said, as quoted by the Telegraph.

“We do not want to go down the solitary national path anymore. Not in Germany, not in the Netherlands, not in the Czech Republic and not in Italy.”

“In the end, there will be a European army,” he stated. – RT.