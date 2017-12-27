Gen Tongo foretold his untimely end: Chiwenga

December 27, 2017 Local News
Zanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) (centre) addresses senior Government officials and Tongogara family members during a memorial service for the late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, in soaking rain at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday

Zanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) (centre) addresses senior Government officials and Tongogara family members during a memorial service for the late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, in soaking rain at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporter
The late national hero General Josiah Magama Tongogara had a premonition about his death and knew that he was never going to see a free Zimbabwe. This was revealed by Zanu-PF Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) at a memorial service to mark the 38th anniversary of the death of General Tongogara at the National Heroes’ Acre yesterday.

“There are a lot of things which I will not be able to say, but I have already talked to maiguru Mai Tongo about what he said to me. But what you want to know is that I knew by that time that this was going to be it. I was not going to see him.

“He told me, ‘My brother this is it, go and take the forces there in Chimoio . . . I want you to be in Marondera before the end of this ceasefire’. I said, but when is the ceasefire? Have you agreed?’ And he said we will agree, but it was on the 4th and the ceasefire was signed on the 21st of December.

“He said, ‘go, but we will not meet’. And I said where will you be and he said, ‘but I told you we will not meet. Ndomirira ipapo,” General Chiwenga (Rtd) told a bemused gathering of the Tongogara family and senior Government officials, standing in soaking rain.

The widow of General Tongogara, Mrs Angeline Tongogara, said she was happy with the recognition her husband had received following the renaming of the King George VI Barracks to General Magama Tongogara Barracks.

The service was attended by various dignitaries who included Minister of Presidential Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Webster Shamu, members of the Tongogara family and trustees of the General Tongogara Trust.

General Tongogara died in a car accident in Mozambique on December 26, 1979, just a few days after the ceasefire.

The late national hero was recently honoured when the King George V1 Barracks was renamed after him.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • haiwawo

    Haiwawo, wakafa riini zvovochitaura izvozvi? It is a sham kana kuti vane zvovanetsa mumhuri dzavo saka kuchitaura.

  • cynthia

    Why is there something that you are unable to say? Why hide it?

  • Mimi

    ZANU-PF Vice President and 2nd Secretary Cde Chiwenga’s words about the passing on of the late Cde Tongongara are true and shall haunt most of us to our graves. I remember vividly when we were all packed to walk from Mavhonde Base (Chimoio) by foot for us to meet the deadline (s) prescribed to us to be heading for Assemble Points when the late Cde Rex Nhongo Mujuru addressed us giving us this breaking news that we just could not believe was true. There was no time to mourn since we only had been given 3 days to assemble in Zimbabwe as trained Cadres. Though it was torture we soldiered on without the late Cde Tongongara. That’s when we realised that we the living War Liberation Cadres had to carry the button to the finishing line. RIP Cde Tongongara!

  • vanhu

    I did not know you comrade but heard about all the good things you did in the bush.If you were alive today things were not going to be where they are.

  • eliasha

    Thanks Rtd General Guvheya ,but your version considering there are other things which you did not reveal does it support or contradicts Oppah theory of events , as it appears your are rewriting a new story and your version has always been the one circulating in the streets , which is which here.