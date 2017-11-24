Geingob urges supporters not to fight for posts

WINDHOEK. — Namibian president Hage Geingob told delegates attending the 6th SWAPO Party congress that there should be no war within the ruling party when it comes to contesting for positions.

He was speaking at the party’s official opening of the congress where over 700 delegates have convened to cast their votes for the top four leadership positions of the party. Geingob urged delegates to practice healthy competition which he said will result in a stronger and more resilient SWAPO.

The congress is set to elect the new party leadership, including the president, where a three-way battle is brewing between Geingob, former Prime Minister Nahas Angula and Sport, Youth and National Service Minister Jerry Ekandjo.

“The exercise of intra-party democracy is strength, not a weakness, and we should never allow our stable succession practices and our democratic nature to become a weakness,” he said.

The congress will run through Sunday. — Xinhua