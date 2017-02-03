Gambia kills dog that bit Barrow’s son

BANJUL. – A dog that killed a young son of the Gambian president Adama Barrow has undergone a fatal injection, according to the veterinary unit of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Seven-year-old Habibou Barrow was bitten by the dog on January 15.

He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.

The president’s team confirmed that he had died as a result of dog bites, without explaining the circumstances of the tragedy.

“On Tuesday we administered an injection to the dog to “put him to sleep”, the anonymous Ministry official told AFP, in reference to an operation of euthanasia.

“We concluded that it was not prudent to let this dog continue to wander the streets,” the source said, adding that tests indicated that it was not affected by rabies.

“We carried out tests which showed that he was not infected with rabies,” he added.

The death of young Barrow occurred while his father, then President-elect was in neighbouring Senegal awaiting his investiture on January 19 this year. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) flew Barrow out of the Gambia at a time that his predecessor Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power amid high political tension.

Meanwhile, President Adama Barrow revealed Wednesday the names of the first batch of some 10 ministers appointed Tuesday and swore them into office.

The ceremony was held at Kairaba Hotel, the temporary office of Barrow, who has yet to occupy the State House, or the presidential palace, which was “sanitised” by ECOWAS forces following the forced departure of Barrow’s predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

“This is a new Gambia. The new Gambia is a reality with these cabinet appointments,” Barrow said in the swearing-in ceremony he presided over. – Africa News/Xinhua.