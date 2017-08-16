Further your education like Chiwenga, soldiers urged

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mugabe yesterday urged members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to take a cue from their Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, and further their education to achieve academic excellence.

Gen Chiwenga is a holder of a doctorate degree from the University of KwaZulu Natal in South Africa.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, President Mugabe said Gen Chiwenga came up with a good thesis for his doctorate.

“Kareko vaiita shungu vaingoitawo dzokuita madegree pawo vega asi kune vakabudirira,” he said. “Commander wepamusorosoro vaChiwenga ava ndiDr Chiwenga.

“Vakaita doctorate yakaisvonaka yekuti munoverenga vanenge vachienda kumauniversity. Ndozvazvinoitwa kana waita research yakadaro kumauniversities vanenge vanayowo. Unokwanisa kukumbira kuti chimbotipai tione, ini ndinenge ndirikuita zvakafanana nezvakaitwa nangana. Wokumbira unopihwa.

“Ndomaitirwo anoita research. Kana ivowo pachavo dzimwe nguva vangade kuti research yakadaro izova book chairo rinoprintwa richiverengwa nevazhinji, saka manga musina kumbovati makorokoto. Atova makore ndofunga maviri vaine degree iroro. Tinovimba nazvo izvi zvikuru. Let others follow the example, kudzidza hakupere.”

The remarks by President Mugabe fly in the face of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who, without any shred of evidence, has been claiming on social media that Gen Chiwenga did not write the thesis for his doctorate.

President Mugabe, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, commended the ZDF for turning the National Defence College into a university.

The university, known as the Zimbabwe National Defence University, had its first graduation last week where President Mugabe officiated.

Said the President: “Asi ndisati ndagara pasi, iro gore rino tapembedzwa navo (ZDF) nechiito chikurukuru chandakavhura musi uno uyu cheuniversity,” he said.

“Vakati havangangorambe chete tava nemakore akawanda kudai ekuzvitonga vasati vava neuniversity yavo yeDefence Forces kwavanodzidzisa zvedefence izvozvo nesecurity pamusorosoro nepfungwa dzakadzama dzimwe dzatinopihwawo nedzimwe nyika dzokuti tive nekubudirira.

“Kuchazobuda vane madoctorare vakawanda, vane madegree epamusoro ekuDefence Forces. Ndakatovamba kare kuvapa mamwe madegree asi vaive vashoma vekuvamba navo chete. Vakanga vasiri voga vana vedu aewa, vakatenge vajoinwawo nevamwe vanobva kunana Tanzania, Namibia, South Africa zvichidaro. So, tinoti makorokoto kwavari.”

The university is inculcating excellence in research, innovation, geopolitical economies, training and leadership developments and inputs into the Zimbabwe National Security Council outcomes of research on issues of national defence and security.