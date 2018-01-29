Fundraising concert fails to live up to its billing

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

Despite having many musicians on the line-up, fundraising musical concert dubbed “Save a Dream Campaign” held on Saturday at Long Cheng Plaza failed to live up to its expectations after it suffered low turnout. The show featured musicians like Leonard Zhakata, Tatenda Mahachi, Bethany Pasinawako, Kutenda Gabs, Tapiwa Masara and dance group Sesfikile who gave their best despite performing in front of a small crowd.

The concert was hosted by Zadzisa Orphanage Trust in conjunction with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation. Gospel diva Bethany who was smartly dressed gave a polished act with songs such “Ndinzverei” and “Nenyasha” being among her popular play list. Awarding-winning Mahachi thrilled fans with his songs “Ndisiye”, “Ndinoda Jesu” and “Naye”.

“Naye” made fans went wild it because of its reggae feel. Rising gospel musician Masara delivered a top notch act with his popular tracks “Nobody”, “Wandisimudzira” and “I Will Lift Up” that left revelers begging for more.The 10 year-old Kutenda Gabs who dropped his debut album towards the end of last year gave fans a memorable act. The rising gospel star has a lot of potential if he continues to be mentored well.

He dished out popular hymns like “Ndaiwana Hama” and “Hukuru Wenyu” .He rounded off his act with the song “Vakafa Vose” much to the delight of fans. It was dance group Sesfikile that stole the moment with their comic acts and scintillating dances that left the audience in stitches. Zhakata, who was present at the show was supposed to give the closing act could not perform because of time.

In an interview with the event founder Nicole Zinyowera she said despite the flop she will continue to fundraise for the orphans. “Indeed the turnout was very poor, but we are grateful to those that came in to support this noble cause.”