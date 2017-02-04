Fresh divisions rock ZimPF

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Fresh divisions have rocked Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) in Masvingo, with the beleaguered party’s provincial executive reportedly at loggerheads over whether or not to contest the forthcoming Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election.

The Mwenezi East seat fell vacant after the death of Zanu-PF Member of Parliament Cde Joshua Moyo in December last year.

Cde Moyo had replaced former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from Zanu-PF for links with Dr Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF party.

Dates for the Mwenezi East by-election have not yet been proclaimed, but there are divisions already in the party, which is smarting from a heavy lose in the Bikita West by-election two weeks ago.

Mr Bhasikiti confirmed in an interview that he wanted to represent ZimPF in the by-election, but party sources said the executive was divided, with some fearing another humiliation at the hands of Zanu-PF.

But Mr Bhasikiti said contesting every election in Zimbabwe was a constitutional requirement for ZimPF.

“The reason why ZimPF was formed was to fight Zanu-PF and we have made it clear that as a party we will fight Zanu-PF in every election,” he said.

“I would prefer a situation where a younger person would represent our party in the Mwenezi East by-election, but I will get into the ring myself and wrestle the seat from Zanu-PF if others are scared.’’

In the Bikita West by-election, Zanu-PF’s Cde Beauty Chabaya polled 13 156 votes, beating Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF, who came second with 2 453 votes.

Other candidates in the by-election performed far worse.

Sources within ZimPF in Masvingo said the party’s executive was divided, with hardliners led by Mr Bhasikiti pushing for the party to participate in Mwenezi East.

“Mr Bhasikiti and his group want the party to contest the Mwenezi East by-election and Mr Bhasikiti himself has already said he is ready to represent the party, but there is a general feeling that we should learn from our experience in Bikita West and avoid another embarrassment,” said a ZimPF insider, who preferred anonymity.

The party’s acting Masvingo provincial spokesperson Mr Jeffreyson Chitando yesterday said the ZimPF provincial executive was yet to pass a resolution on the Mwenezi East by-election.