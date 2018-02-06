Free, fair polls a must: SB Moyo

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—
Events that led to the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe were not a military takeover, but a spontaneous reaction by the generality of Zimbabweans who demanded change, and the subsequent holding of free, fair and credible elections will endorse the process, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) has said.Minister Moyo said this at a reorientation workshop for Zimbabwe’s heads of diplomatic missions yesterday. He said the coming elections would be held in a peaceful environment as promised by President Mnangagwa, adding that observers from across the world would be invited. “The key barometer which is going to put this country to test is the delivery of an election which is to be free and fair,” Minister Moyo said.

“As you are aware, we are going to have our harmonised election sometime mid year. This is a critical benchmark and milestone. Since his inauguration last year, President Mnangagwa has committed himself to free, fair and credible elections in an environment of peace and security.” He said there was no military takeover, but a people-centred cusp for change.

“It (change of Government) was a spontaneous reaction of the people of Zimbabwe. I know this is a question you are normally going to be facing,” Minister Moyo said.

“It was not a military takeover; it was a reaction of all institutions of the State. Strong institutions led by the military, the people themselves who demanded change, the Parliament, the political party which was Zanu PF including the judiciary who then ruled it was compliant to the constitution. So it is not and it was never a military takeover, it was a spontaneous reaction by the people of Zimbabwe.”

He said the new Government had received support from major international organisations throughout the world. “Ambassadors, our people’s peaceful nature were therefore put on display during the recent political transition and this positive trait has been applauded throughout the world. Sadc has praised the peaceful transition; the AU recently has embraced this peaceful transition and therefore there is full legitimacy of this current Government to complete the term of office,” he said.

As a sign of goodwill and transparency, the President recently extended an open invitation to the EU and other countries that intend to observe our elections. As ambassadors assure your hosts that the elections will meet the Sadc and AU electoral guidelines.”

The Minister told the diplomats that they should work to attract foreign direct investment and engage Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to harness their potential to contribute to the development of the country.
  • Mnaizi

    It doesn’t matter if the elections are free and fair.

    The opposition leadership will still claim the elections were not free and fair in an effort to avoid facing the blame for the electoral defeat. Risking losing their position(s) at their party leaderships as it is often done after an electoral defeat in political parties around the world. They change leaderships, try to conceive a better political program, better manifesto, better electoral promises, etc.

    In Africa, we have very egoist politicians who just don’t mind sending their countries into economic and political turmoils, ignoring the votes of people who didn’t vote for them, over their personal quest for power. Selfish leaders who just don’t want to leave after an electoral defeat as it is done elsewhere in the world. All while the EU and US country and politicians weight-in on who to support not based on the truth, rule of law or the general welfare of the other country but based on their own diplomatic and geopolitical interests.

    Some political parties in Europe or America (and Africa, Zimbabwe) never gets into power before
    they disappear. That’s normal. They just didn’t have enough support to gather
    enough votes. They had some supports but not enough for victory. Not every party or political leaders are destined to take power in a country at one time or another. It’s not the case anywhere in the world. It’s not the case in Europe nor in America, Asia, Africa or Zimbabwe.

    Unfortunately, free and fair elections doesn’t prevent a political leader who just lost the elections to claim they were not free and fair. African politicians and people need to learn to respect the votes of the people who didn’t vote for their favorite political party or candidate.

    • Lucky Mudimba

      Kkkk u know u are lying . let’s start by allowing all parties to campaign freely. Let them access TV and radio to flight their adverts and campaigns. Let them access every corner of Zimbabwe so that the electorate can chose without fear. Let us romove soldiers from Zec and replace them with civilians. Soldiers must not participate in any role but only in casting their votes. Can this be done dear comrade, then no one will have the right to dispute elections.

    • Musorobhangu(G40)

      This same cabal overturned people’s will in 2008..so what you said is crap

    • Simon Muziwendoda

      There are 75 opposition parties in Zimbabwe today. I would be surprised if there is a Zimbabwean who thinks the opposition can win especially this time.If Dr Grace Mugabe was “still in charge ‘ maybe but not now. I know a lot of fence sitters who are itching to give the Crocodile their vote.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    It wasn’t a coup? It was in response to people wanting change? How come you never gave ya the change for 37yrs? How come you kept him in power in 2008 after he lost the elections? How come you didn’t spring into action with the same vigour when mai Mujuru was ousted? We are not stupid.

    • Simon Muziwendoda

      Let us give these guys a chance mina I think there are genuine. Look at it this way .All the members of the top brass in the military were/are millionaires thanks to Baba Chtunga. They could have looked the other way and allowed Ntombizodwa to take over but they did not.Even this Ngwena fellow could just have taken his millions and run but he did not.

    • TobvaTadiiPaya

      We the people of Zimbabwe have responded with spontaneity since the 90′s but the military crushed any semblance of dissent.The duty of politicians is to lie to the masses, we all know, but sometimes such barebone lies are nauseating Cde SB!!

  • Awayfornow

    Keep putting lipstick on that pig.

  • I am an African

    Zimbabweans have been demanding even before the MDC was formed but Mugabe and his army refused the people change.

  • tanaka

    sibusiso moyo akapenga hake pama statements HANZI “IT WAS A SPONTANEOUS REACTION BY THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE.”Reminds me of that early morning news bulletin in his full army regalia.

  • Milton Moyo

    hahaha we have heard this enough. please if you admit that you lost in 2008 then we believe you.