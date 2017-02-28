Former Studio 263 actress joins Wenera

Sophie Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent

Former Studio 263 actress Kerina Harrington has joined popular Zimbabwe television series Wenera.

Harrington, who played the role of Vimbai’s mother in Studio 263, is set to première in the Season 5 of the television series.

In an interview, Wenera writer and producer Eddie Ndlovu said they were happy to have a legendary actress as part of their team at a time they are re-branding Wenera.

“She comes at a right time when we are re-branding Wenera and beefing the cast to push the upcoming exciting plots in Season 5 and beyond,” he said.

He said the series had been looking for a mature actress for a new role.

“We really needed an elderly and veteran actress for a plot that was created by the creative department. She called the producer and followed their conversation that they had done a while ago for her joining the team.

“It was only now when she was called for a closed audition and the team was impressed by her performance,” he said.

Ndlovu highlighted that people should expect a top notch performance from the veteran actress whom she said was on top of the game.

“She still has it in her and we should see her appearance in the upcoming exciting Season 5.

“She is also excited to be working on one of the most influential programmes on television today.

Meanwhile, Kerina Harrington confirmed joining Wenera and promised to give out a good performance.

“I am very excited to have joined Wenera. Besides Studio 263, I have done a number of productions in England before I came back home.

“I am very happy with the improvement that I have seen in the local films and I can tell you that Wenera is one of the best things to have happened in the history of Zimbabwean film industry for a long time

“Wenera is going far and I am promising the best in Season 5,” she said.

Born Kerina Mupfumira-Tavengwa, Harrington has also played grandmother “Effanga” between 2014 and 2015 in the drama “Holby City” on BBC1 in the United Kingdom.

She has a diploma in acting from the London Academy.