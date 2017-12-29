Former minister Hlongwane arrested

December 29, 2017 Crime & Courts, Local News
Makhosini Hlongwane

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
Former Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister and Member of Parliament for Mberengwa East Makhosini Hlongwane was yesterday picked up by police at his farm on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

Police also seized about 10 tonnes of sugar beans they found stashed at the former minister’s farm. Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest.

She could not give details of the reasons for the arrest, saying the ex-minister was later released pending further investigations.

“I can confirm that police picked up Makhosini Hlongwane at his farm today (yesterday),” he said.

“A statement was recorded before he was released, but investigations are still underway.”

Sources close to the incident told The Herald that about eight police details raided the ex-minister’s farm in the early hours of yesterday before they arrested him.

The sources said he was found with several tonnes of sugar beans, and could not explain how he got such large quantities.

“Police later loaded the sugar beans into a lorry and went to Zvishavane Police Station with the former minister,” said the source.

“He was asked to produce the receipts of where he bought the sugar beans, but he said they where donated by a company which he could not divulge.”

The ex-minister was said to be still assisting police with investigations by yesterday evening.

Hlongwane, together with other former ministers linked to the G40 cabal skipped the border to Mozambique when the military intervened last month.

He later silently returned into the country some weeks after the swearing-in of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and since then, has been holed up at his farm in Zvishavane.
  • Sad

    The new regime seem to have lost the plot. You are wasting resources hapana nyaya apa. Don’t major on minors. Build and arrest the big fish if that’s what you want to do.

  • Makhololo

    These G40 thugs are everywhere.

    • Cde in DIASPORA

      But are there no criminals thugs in Lacoste too. We want corruption to be cleansed across the political and factional divide please.

  • Ngomalungundu

    Why only criminals from one faction? Zimbabweans are watching and following with national interest. Kkkkkkkk. It begins to taint the thrust to remove corruption.

  • Zizou

    Dai wakaziya wakaramba uri news reporter

  • Ephraim Dennis Keta Chirimuuta

    Kana government ichida kupedza corruption vanofanira kuisa mutemo we kuti 10% of the amount ye mari inoitwa deal inopihwa ataura corruption inopera munyika

  • Ephraim Dennis Keta Chirimuuta

    The Government has to approved payment of not more than 10%per cent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovered

  • yowe

    This former minister must be regretting why he left ZBC