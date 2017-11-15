Forging DStv trademark backfires

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

Advertising products with a forged DStv trademark has backfired for a 21-year-old Harare woman who was yesterday fined $100. Rumbidzai Evelyn Sibanda was convicted by Harare magistrate Ms Tildah Mazhandu after the State successfully proved its case. Sibanda was given up to November 17 this year to pay the fine or face 30 days in prison.

DStv was represented by Pardon Matikiti, the company’s risk manager. Prosecutor Shumirai Nhira proved that Sibanda and her colleagues, who have since appeared in court on the same charge, contravened Section 85(1)(a) of the Trademark Act (Chapter 26:05), which prohibits “performing a service to which a forged registered trademark is applied”.

It is the State’s case that on October 23 this year, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Matikiti received information that Sibanda was selling products masquerading as a DStv agent. Police from the licence inspectorate and CID Studios proceeded to 75 Charter Road where Sibanda operates from, and conducted a search. During the search, police discovered that Sibanda was selling MultiChoice decoders and registering them with MultiChoice South Africa using addresses in South Africa when, in fact, the customers were in Zimbabwe.

It was also discovered that Sibanda was advertising the same products with a forged DStv trademark, thereby deceiving customers that she was a registered MultiChoice agent. Police seized 19 DStv decoders during the search.