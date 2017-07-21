Forged MBA lands ZOU pair in trouble

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) lecturer appeared in court yesterday accused of forging a Master’s Degree in Business Administration for a failed undergraduate.

The student, Tasiyana Tichaona, used the fake MBA to enrol for a PhD programme in Botswana. The lecturer, Francis Ndlovu (56), who was stationed at ZOU’s Harare-Chitungwiza regional campus, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of fraud.

He was remanded to August 21 on $300 bail, while Tichaona is already on remand on similar charges.

The complainant is ZOU represented by its chief security officer, Mr Ngonidzashe Rupiya. ZOU is a long distance learning institute that offers various degrees and professional qualifications that are internationally recognised.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa is alleging that sometime in 2008, Tichaona registered for a Bachelor of Commerce Marketing Degree with ZOU. The court heard that Tichaona completed his first semester, but failed all the subjects.

It is alleged that Tichaona connived with Ndlovu to change his degree programme to Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Tichaona did not register for his second option, neither did he make the necessary payments.

On July 17 this year, Tichaona submitted the forged MBA to his employer in Botswana claiming that he was enrolling for a PhD. The employer contacted ZOU for verifications and discovered that the master’s degree was forged.

Tichaona was arrested and he implicated Ndlovu. The court heard the student number used on the forged transcript is for Tichaona’s bachelor’s degree.

ZOU suffered injury to its good administration, the court heard.