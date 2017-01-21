Ford recalls Kuga SUV

Tinashe Makichi Motoring Correspondent—

Ford Motor Company this week recalled 1,6 litre engine Kuga sport utility vehicles sold in South Africa as a measure to address an engine overheating condition that ignited fire in some vehicles.

Reports in South Africa say all Ford Kuga SUV 1,6-litres vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2014 were affected by the safety recall. A total of 4 556 vehicles were affected by this recall.

This is a sad chapter within the Ford group considering the sales impact that the vehicle had managed to amass over the past few years. At the Ford 2015 Go Further Event in Johannesburg where the vehicle was launched, the Kuga was one of the shining lights on exhibition.

After leaving South Africa that day, it remained my wish that one day the vehicle will surprise the Zimbabwe market by its beaming presence and compactness.

Such a dream never came to pass now that there is furore around the vehicle despite the fact that some versions were not recalled.

In a statement Ford South Africa said Kuga models with 1,5-litre and 2,0-litre engines are not affected.

“We have investigated the incidents as they have been reported to us, removing many parts for detailed examination in our engineering facilities in Europe and North America.

“The data collected from the recent incidents and the maintenance checks we are conducting through our dealers have helped us to determine the root cause of the fires,” said Ford South Africa.

“While we continue to investigate the Kuga 1,6-litre engine compartment fires, based on the current data we have determined that the fires are due to engine overheating.”

Ford South Africa added that this was caused by a lack of coolant circulation which led to a cracking in the cylinder head and, therefore, an oil leak.

The vehicle manufacturing company said if the leaking oil reaches a hot engine surface, it can potentially catch fire.

“We are not aware of any injuries resulting from engine compartment fires.”

With this safety recall, all affected vehicles, including those that have already been checked, were ordered to be taken to a Ford dealership as soon as possible.

This safety recall comprises two stages. The first stage involves replacing affected components on the cooling system, verifying and updating the software, and conducting an oil leak check on the cylinder head.

If any Kuga 1,6 litre owner sees any indication that the engine may be overheating or experiences warnings on the instrument cluster, they are advised to pull over, switch off the engine and ensure all occupants are safely out of the vehicle.

“The 1,6 Kuga is safe to drive, provided the integrity of the cooling system is maintained, and this safety recall has been auctioned,” said Ford South Africa.

Ford said the next stage of the safety recall will make the cooling system even more robust, and is likely to involve further changes to parts and warning systems.

“We are currently ensuring that the changes we make are complete and thoroughly tested and will communicate with our customers as soon as this stage commences,” said the motor company.

Reports in South Africa say, to date 48 Kugas have caught alight in South Africa and 11 of them this month.

In October last year, Ford’s North American arm recalled 400 000 units of the Ford Escape, the United States version of the Kuga due to engine problems.

Ford issues a safety recall for Ford Escape and 2010-11 Mercury Mariner vehicles equipped with 3,0-litre engines with flex-fuel engines for potential fuel leaks and to replace the fuel delivery module flange assembly.

Affected vehicles included certain 2010-12 Ford Escape vehicles equipped with 3,0-litre engines built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, February 26, 2009 to April 29, 2012, and 2010-11 Mercury Mariner vehicles equipped with 3,0-liter engines built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, February 25, 2009 to December 12, 2010.