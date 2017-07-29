FOOTBALL RETURNS HOME

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE capital’s two biggest football clubs — CAPS United and Dynamos — will lead the way as the Castle Lager Premiership road show returns to Rufaro in a weekend which will also see Part II of the “Miracle Goal Battle” exploding in Kariba this afternoon.

Champions CAPS United will get the ball rolling when the refurbished Rufaro opens its doors today with the Green Machine, who have struggled in their last two league matches, dating Harare City this afternoon.

Then, tomorrow, serial champions DeMbare return to the stadium where they have largely built their impressive profile as the country’s most successful football club when they host a Triangle side brimming with confidence after putting together back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Today will also see the sequel of the so-called “Miracle Goal Game”, pitting Yadah Stars and ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga, with Sunday Chidzambwa’s men getting a chance to make up for that dramatic loss at the National Sports Stadium.

The match also comes just three days after Yadah Stars owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, told congregants at his weekly Wednesday night service that his club’s 1-0 victory over Harare City was a “miracle win”.

Yadah have lured former Dynamos, CAPS United and Highlanders forward Rodreck Mutuma, former CAPS United skipper Dennis Dauda and Jonathan Chitereki and by last night they were still trying to fill the remaining two slots on their squad with negotiations going on with big defender Oscar Machapa who has returned home from a stint in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Club chairman Everson Chatambudza said their 1-0 win over Harare City was the tonic they needed.

“The win was a big boost. We needed it and I am sure it has helped us as players and officials to look ahead with confidence.

“We don’t want to get excited with the new players that we have brought on board. Our primary goal is to survive relegation. This is our first season in the league and obviously we can’t be seen to be aiming for the title as the major objective.

“First we have to survive and then try to settle”, said Chatambudza.

Tomorrow, Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure returns from injury in time for the homecoming show as the Glamour Boys return to their favourite hunting ground.

Team manager Richard Chihoro said they are hoping for a perfect start at Rufaro.

“I think we have also been doing quite well at the National Sports Stadium, but home is always home. We are happy to be returning to Rufaro and I am sure our supporters will love this as well.

“You know, it was a challenge for our supporters to access the National Sports Stadium. But Rufaro is more central. So we expect bigger crowds again starting Sunday.

“The other exciting thing is that we have been boosted by the recovery of our captain. He is back from injury and has trained for the past two days without any signs of discomfort.

“I am sure he will be available for the game. So we are obviously happy because we missed his leadership and this is a big boost”, said Chihoro.

Cameroonian striker Joel Epoupa Ntouba is also set to return to the first team. The forward did not play in the last match in Zvishavane as he returned late from Cameroon after taking advantage of the mid-season break to visit family.

The sad news in the Glamour Boys camp is that one of their influential players, Denver Mukamba, will miss the game tomorrow because of suspension after picking three yellow cards.

Striker Quality Kangadze is still out while goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga was a doubtful starter.

“We haven’t lost our plot because of that loss (to FC Platinum). I think we played well at Mandava, good enough to deserve a point, but then we conceded two late goals.

“It was disappointing, but we have to pick ourselves up and try to focus on Triangle. They are also a good team and they have been winning games recently,” said Chihoro.

But ex-Dynamos captain Stephen Alimenda will not be able to face his former team after he was transfer-listed by Triangle on the eve of the clash.

Alimenda could not survive the mid-season chop which claimed five players including midfielder Charles Mukanhairi and Tonisani Sibelo.

“We revisited the squad and of major concern was the average age of our team and performances by the players. We believe we still have depth because we are well represented for each and every position”, said coach Taurai Mangwiro.

“You wouldn’t want to play a Dynamos side coming from a defeat. It’s difficult so we are happy that we have won our last two matches at home.

“But we have been poor travellers if you look at four or five of our last outings.

“We only managed a point at Tsholotsho and as a team we don’t want that. We know Dynamos are a big side and they are good at home.”