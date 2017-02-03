Fish farming gets boost

Elita chikwati :Senior Reporter

Government has launched a stocking and restocking programme on Zimbabwean dams to boost fish production (aquaculture) countrywide to enhance national food security and nutrition, while generating economic opportunities for communities.The stocking and restocking programme, which is in line with the economic blueprint, Zim-Asset’s, Food Security and Nutrition Cluster, will also help alleviate poverty across the country.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the programme is aimed at ensuring that all provinces attain their potential in aquaculture projects.

Zimparks spokesperson Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo said the programme will also pursue an affirmative action approach.

“The marginalised groups of society; women and the poor, are targeted for the programme,” she said.

ZimParks is implementing the programme with assistance from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority and rural district councils.

Ms Washaya-Moyo said with over 10 000 small to medium sized underutilised dams, there was a huge opportunity of harnessing fisheries and aquaculture to promote food security among vulnerable communities.

She said Zimbabwe was still lagging behind in terms of fish production. Twelve officers based in different regions of the country have been trained and will be responsible for the implementation of the programme.

“The training covered the whole aquaculture production process and it is expected that the trained personnel will be responsible for identifying training needs and action plans for instituting relevant aquaculture programmes in the various provinces,” said Mrs Washaya-Moyo.

“The ecologists will assist in the identification of dams and assessment of species composition and security status, they will also be working with rural district councils and Zinwa to identify communities to benefit from the programme.”

Ms Washaya-Moyo said the team will also work closely with traditional leadership to up-scale any existing aquaculture programmes, stocking and restocking of dams as well as monitor and evaluate programmes.

She said Lake Chivero Research Station would be the initial seed source for the programme.

“As the programme grows, there will be need to develop seed production centres in each province, as well as capacitate the benefiting communities on producing their own seed for restocking purposes,” Ms Washaya-Moyo said.

The fish stocking and restocking programme started in August last year.