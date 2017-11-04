First Lady to address ‘Super Sunday’ rally

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent—

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe will tomorrow address a church interface rally which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people from different dominations from various parts of the country. Dubbed “Super Sunday”, the church interface rally will be held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. The interface rally comes after President Mugabe on Wednesday castigated fake prophets, who, because of the love of money, prophecy falsehoods to politicians who want to advance their political ambitions.

Zanu-PF Harare provincial secretary for information and publicity Cde Abisha Ushewokunze said in an interview yesterday that preparations for the rally had been completed, although final touches will be done today. He said they expected a bumper crowd as churches from different denominations had approached them seeking to be part of the big day.

Cde Ushewokunze said they expected people to be seated between 8am and 10am. “We are expecting an overflow and double the capacity crowd that Rufaro Stadium holds,” he said. “All churches are invited and many have confirmed their attendance, although the indigenous churches initiated the interface.

“We are encouraging people to come in their numbers regardless of colour, gender or race to meet the First Lady.” Cde Ushewokunze said the interface rally would present an opportunity where churches will present their grievances to Amai Mugabe, their matron. We are excited that churches have seen it prudent to work with the Government of the land,” he said.

“The religious sector approached us and said they wanted to work with the ruling party because leaders are chosen and ordained by God and according to the scriptures, their role is to pray for the nation and pray for the leadership.” Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko recently said church leaders had a role to play to ensure that the country held peaceful elections next year.

Addressing congregants during the ordination ceremony of the founder of Life in Christ International, Apostle Patson Shoko, VP Mphoko, who also doubles up as the Minister responsible for National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation, said churches played a crucial role in uniting people irrespective of their tribes and races.