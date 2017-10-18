First Lady donates to Women’s League

October 18, 2017 Local News
First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe

Herald Reporter
FIRST Lady Dr Grace Mugabe yesterday donated 3 000 day-old chicks to the ZANU-PF Women’s League Harare chapter as she steps up her empowerment drive in all the country’s 10 provinces. The First Lady, who is also the ZANU-PF Women’s League Secretary, plans to donate 30 000 day-old chicks, with each province receiving 3 000. The donations in Harare were conducted at the party’s provincial headquarters.

ZANU-PF Harare Province Women’s League chairperson Cde Joyce Kasinamunda expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the programme. Dr Mugabe’s countrywide campaign is focussed on capacity building and entails training programmes for would-be beneficiaries. The training programme is meant to impart proper poultry rearing skills to ensure successful projects. ZBC Online/Herald Reporter.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Tamupa

    It would be appreciated if Herald reporters would one day specify who exactly provides and finances these “donations”? Nobody in their right mind would consider for one second Grace Mugabe paid for these donations out of her own non-state funded philanthropic pockets, when her own business Gushungo Holdings has been constantly loss making and dozens of millions in deficit since 2013, technically bankrupt if it wasn’t for State contracts and help.
    We know Irvine Private Limited are the major supplier of chicks for this project, and recently lost $7.2 million after culling 835 000 chickens due to persistent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Due to shortages of hatching eggs from habitual regional suppliers with SA equally affected by Avian flu, more expensive imports have been necessitated from Europe. After making important losses, one wonders how Irvine’s justifies to its shareholders the expense of “donating” 30 000 day-old chicks to Grace Mugabe’s pet party project?

  • reggie

    She donates 30000 tunhiyo to the 10 provinces. Then to reward herself for being so generous and magnanimous to the povho, she splurges on a $1.35MILLION US DOLLAR ring…
    What a lovely Mother we are blessed with Zimbabwe!!!

  • reggie

    $1.35MILLION US DOLLAR ring… Pafungei akomana.