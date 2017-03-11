Fiat Fullback unstoppable, reliable

Tinashe Makichi Motoring

The new Fiat Fullback is a robust vehicle that individuals and corporates can rely on.

Measuring 5,2m long by 1,8m wide, it has a powerful, muscular look but its key strength remains its payload of up to 1,000 kg.

Now available at the local Fiat dealer, Zimoco, the new Fullback is designed to handle big jobs.

Its spacious and stylish interior is soundproof which cushions the driver from noise or vibration.

With supportive seats, optimised driving position, two upholstery options (including leather), three dashboard styles (one for each trim) and automatic dual-zone air conditioning, the vehicle has all the comfort that is desired in a car.

And if that is not enough, the smart infotainment system gives you everything you need to tackle your day in style.

With the exclusive Easy Select 4WD you can navigate any terrain, at any speed, in 4-wheel drive.

So when the going gets tough, just turn the differential knob and send maximum torque to each wheel.

The vehicle boasts of a six-speed manual gearbox for the 2WD and 4WD version.

When there’s work to be done, the new Fullback is ready for anything and totally unstoppable.

With its low fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, it delivers on power, torque and efficiency.

This rugged, reliable and hands-on pickup is exactly what you expect from a work vehicle and offers up to one tonne loading capacity and with its overall dimensions of 5,2 meter long and 1,8 meter wide, the Fiat Fullback is the perfect vehicle for your everyday life.

Its strength lies in its chassis and in its all-aluminum 2,4 litre engine which is reliable and powerful.

It is built to work on any terrain and with its 4×4 traction, and towing capacity of up to 3,1 tonnes, you can go anywhere in your Fiat Double Cab.

But the new Fullback’s not all about power, it is also about protection too. So depending on trim, it comes with driver and passenger airbags and a range of safety systems, such as ESP with Hill Assist which makes the uphill departures easier, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear view camera and cruise control.

The new Fullback comes in two versions – single cab and double cab – so it covers all your needs.

And with its spacious, reinforced cargo bed, it’ll stand up to the heaviest loads.

“Now you can make your dreams a reality with someone to share the load. It’s the new Fullback, an urban and off-road work vehicle that’s rewriting the rules of versatility,” said Zimoco.

It combines rugged looks with an outstanding drag coefficient (0,40). And with a turning radius of just 5,7m (2WD) or 5,9m (4WD), the new Fullback not only carries everything, it is a breeze to maneuver and park too.

