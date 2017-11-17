Federer richest sportsman

LONDON. — Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has passed golfer Tiger Woods as the highest earner in individual sports. Federer, the current world No. 2 in tennis, qualified for the semi-finals of the year-end ATP Finals in London on Tuesday night with a 7-6, (8-6), 5-7, 6-1 victory over German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev. According to Forbes.com, the victory took Federer’s career earnings to $110 235 682, surpassing Woods’ tally of $110 061 012.

The 36-year-old Federer has had a late-career revival which has seen him capture two Grand Slam titles in 2017, taking his record tally to 19. Federer currently boasts 95 career titles, second on the all-time list behind American Jimmy Connors, who won 109 titles. Federer’s most recent title – in Basel last month – also took him past Novak Djokovic as the all-time prize money leader in tennis. Woods has won 14 majors in golf, but unlike Federer, his career has floundered in recent years since revelations about his private life and a string of long-term injuries.

Woods’ last major came in 2008 and he trails all-time leader Jack Nicklaus (18) by four major titles.Woods is currently ranked 1 189th in the world and will make his return at his own Hero World Challenge tournament at the end of the month. — AFP