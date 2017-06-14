Federer returns to action

STUTTGART. – Sticking to a limited schedule has helped Roger Federer enjoy a renaissance late in his tennis career but the Swiss says rest time is now over and he is looking forward to returning to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

The 35-year-old was ruled out for six months last year as he recovered from a knee injury but made a winning return this season at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami before opting out of the entire clay-court season.

The former world number one is eager to get back to competition in 2017 after a 10-week layoff. The Swiss veteran has taken the last two months off after what he described as a surprisingly successful start to the year that resulted in victory at the Australian Open and then the Indian Wells-Miami Masters double. “I was terribly surprised to win the Australian Open and to back it up and win the sunshine double in Indian Wells and Miami was a complete surprise to me,” Federer said.

Although 35, he has been in fine form during his limited activity this year, losing only once – a shock reverse to Russian Evgeny Donskoy, then ranked 116, in Dubai. “There are no more breaks now,” Federer told the ATP’s official website. – Reuters.