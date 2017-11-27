Feb 21st now public holiday

November 27, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
The 21st of February has been gazetted as Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, effectively making former president Robert Mugabe’s birthday a public holiday.

The notice is contained in Statutory Instrument 143 published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

“His Excellency the President, in terms of Section 2(2) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, hereby makes the following notice: (1) This notice may be cited as the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Notice, 2017,” reads the Statutory Instrument.

“(2) It is hereby declared that the 21st February of every year henceforth, shall be a public holiday to be known as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day.”

Calls for former President Mugabe’s birthday to be made a national holiday were adopted by Government in August following intense lobbying by the zanu-pf Youth League.

The day coincides with the 21st February Movement celebrations meant to commemorate the principles and ideals that former president Mugabe stood for.

The 21st February Movement was formed in 1986, by the zanu-pf Youth League under the leadership of then Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Webster Shamu.

Recently, the Youth League heightened efforts to make the former president’s birthday declared a national holiday as recognition of his efforts in empowering youths.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at his inauguration as the second Executive President of Zimbabwe on Friday last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated that the former president needed to be accorded the respect and recognition he deserved as one of the founders and leaders of Zimbabwe.

“To me personally, he remains a father, mentor, comrade-in-arms and my leader,” he said. “We thus say thank you to him and trust that our history will grant him his proper place and accord him his deserved stature as one of the founders and leaders of our nation.”
  • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

    Waste of money. People who work and earn do not need this holiday!!

  • SlackJawedYokel

    Aluta continua till we totally get rid of this system. Let’s completely vote these people out!

  • Lodza

    This *as licking knows no bounds. At this rate we might as well name the country Mugabe. Taneta kani. And to think Croc’s first executive act before even passing a budget or nominating a cabinet is to honour Mugabe this is beyond words.

    • Cde Manesi

      He is the Founding Leader of this Great Country, so he deserves this recognition. Mugabe is synonymous with Independence and sovereignty

      • Gary WekuZviyambe

        He is definitely not synonymous with any of those ideals. He is synonymous with oppression and looting.

        • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

          But you enjoy the Xmas and Boxing “Holidays“,which are meaningless to us and even Christians, when historically it is known that Christ was not born in December at all. Ask the Jews and they will tell you that Yaawe was not born in December and they have no reason to celebrate the December pagan day. They will also tell you his name was not Jesus. We need our space to celebrate Cde Mugabe`s legacy, not withstanding his departure from the State Presidency. As Cde Mnangagwa said ,we still regard him as our founding father.

          • Gary WekuZviyambe

            I, for one, do not celebrate any of those religious holidays because all of them are false nonsense. If Mugabe was the leading light, why did his own party kick him out of office? Do not try to paint madhaka in a colour that resembles pan cakes

        • Cde in DIASPORA

          Historically, his political balance sheet remains positive!

      • succuba
      • Jonah15

        Unonyepa.

      • The Oricle

        I agree.

    • myra

      The Gazette was published on Friday the day of the inauguration of the new president. Please note that Friday was the day the statutory instrument was published which means this was passed way before the new president assumes office. Common sense tells us that the former President made this day a public holiday not the current president

  • YemenPapaT

    Wow! What’s going on?

    • gerro

      Honoring Afrika’s Greatest Son cde Gabriel Robert Mugabe

      • succuba

        kikikkikk…………. you are funny.

  • Kufandada

    This is nonsense.The holiday must be removed.21 November when he resigned is a more suitable holiday.

    • Zvanyadza

      This is an utter and unforgivable insult to the people and the nation!! Any symbol with the name of Mugabe must be immediately removed and changed with the name of true departed heroes. In fact Mugabe shouldn’t even be buried on Zimbabwe soil, …. at the most he can be thrown into an unmarked grave to be forgotten, and the sooner the better!

    • Duke-General Hacha

      It was Mugabe’s last and desperate effort to preserve his legacy – his last law literally

    • The Oricle

      Let us honour our former President in peace. There is no need for all that hate.

  • The Preacher

    We are watching from the terraces and already signs are there that the train is starting to go off the rail. Why should we continue to celebrate people we all agree ruined our lives and future. Mugabe created a lost generation- young people of up to 35 years who are either drug addicts or criminals of all sorts simply because they never knew what it means to work for oneself. Imagine if Idi Amin is celebrated in Uganda, or Gaddafi in Libya. We wanted to give the new administration the benefit of doubt but it appears they have a lot of work to do!
    We can’t continue celebrating mediocrity!

    • Cde Manesi

      By the time you realise it was the right train for you,you will have missed it.

    • Myra

      The Gazette was published on Friday, the day if the inauguration of the new president, common sense tells us that it is the former president that authored this statutory instrument not the new president.

  • MusoroWeGomo93

    Very poor From ED and co. I dont know what he is trying to do bu this is quite poor. It is evident that the people dont like this man! Very dissapointed, zvimwe dai masiay. Come on ED, this man tried to kill just 3 weeks ago!

  • Jotham

    This is just not on!

  • Tarirai Masango

    The same Gushungo blodd still runs in their veins….so we thought a new dawn is with us. The game is still on it seems

  • Mujokochera Wamujokochera

    It wouldn’t be surprising if the next declaration is for a Gucci Grace public holiday then.

    • succuba

      April 1st could be chosen…

    • The Oricle

      Hmm really, it what way would that happen!? Who is Grace compared to her Husband??

  • John Kachasu

    We already have a major problem if we try to clean up and justify the ugly past. This is what happens when euphoria is allowed to blind the masses into endorsing murky characters masquerading as liberators. This should make all of us think twice about what we have really done. I don’t wish the former president any bad but if we are to forgive him then we must also be allowed to forget about him. A public holiday forces his name on our psyche every single year till someone different decides to do away with the charade. Perhaps real change will only come from genuine elections next year. If only Tsvangirai could step down and allow Chamisa to lead the opposition alliance as their presidential candidate I would consider giving them my vote. Continuing to honour the deposed president is an insult to all the people who marched to force him out of office. It is now showing how we were duped and taken for a ride just like some self-exiled dreadlocked fellow said recently.

  • chivhu

    Honestly do weneed to be reminded of Robert? What is there to celebrate. this is kutipfira vanhu kumeso. ridiculous. reminder of a tyranny.

  • Cyps

    This is retrogressive. We should instead be increasing our working and school hours by another hour.

  • TAKURIAN

    The holiday is not a bad idea. It must rather be called National Youth Day without any names in it.

  • Doug SA

    mistake

    • succuba

      Big mistake.

  • Lodza Chilaz

    it is when the dust settles that you realise the truth. Aloota continua ngoma ndiyo ndiyo.

  • Mwanawevhu

    Hopefully the next order of business will be starting to address the man issues afflicting the nation. Paying tribute to ex-president should be something in the rear view mirror.

  • Zapalala

    What a circus!

  • Mungandidii

    Shoulders to the wheel and the following day we declare a day idleness

  • succuba

    After a promising start, cronyism rising again, Two steps forward, one step back.

    • Chimuti

      Covering his past , in case Robert starts spilling the beans.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      What cronyism? You are one of those who joined celebrating misguidedly.

      • succuba

        Where did you see me celebrate (fakey)?

  • zimba ngoma

    The moment I heard that catholic priest saying Bob will be an elder statesmen and advisor to ED I knew that’s the end now this plus a pension travel allowance immunity might as well release chombo and chipanga same they did to prof moyo and saviour Mugabe shud rest if he is in the picture most investors won’t come seriously

  • Chikata

    So you honestly expected something different from this new ZanuPF government? It will be more of the same – same actors and same script.