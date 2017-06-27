FC Platinum sign Chinyama

Paul Mundandi in ZVISHAVANE

FORMER Dynamos striker Takesure Chinyama has resurfaced at FC Platinum where he was unveiled yesterday after a stint in Poland. Chinyama penned a one-year deal at Mandava yesterday. The big forward is returning home following a stint at Polish Division 3 club Plotorowk L.Z.K.S where he scored 26 goals in the just-ended season.

Chinyama, a former Hwange and Dynamos striker was a hit at the Glamour Boys where he had formed a deadly combination with Rodreck Mutuma under Callisto Pasuwa.

He was nurtured by former Darryn T coach Wieslaw Grabowski who also mentored his new coach Norman Mapeza.

“Grabowski made me what I am today and I owe a lot to him. He made me to be a household name in Poland where they know me as Krol (King),’’ said Chinyama.

“Poland was my paradise in football and Legia Warsaw made me the player I am today.

“I also give credit to coach Pasuwa (Callisto) for resuscitating my career. I also want to thank the Dynamos fans for rallying behind me and they will remain with a special place in my heart.

“I have returned to play soccer here because I feel I have unfinished business in this country.

“I have played for Monomotapa and Dynamos and won so many accolades, but I have missed the championship and that is something I want to win with FC Platinum.

“I am a striker and my job is to score goals. I will help the youngsters and I have to play for the coach who showed faith in me. I have to play for the executive and fans,” said Chinyama.

He also played for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

The striker made history when he became the first non-European player to win the Golden Boot in the Ekstraklasa in May 2009.

He scored 19 goals taking the Golden Boot during his time at Legia Warsaw.

He shared that award with Pawel Brozek of Wisla Krakow.

The Zvishavane miners have been without a key striker following the departure of forceful Zambian forward Obrey Chirwa and Donald Ngoma.

Despite signing Gift Mbweti and Agrippa Murimba, it has been clear they have been lacking a trusted gunslinger.

Mbweti has struggled with injuries since his move from the Colliery where he made a huge impression.

He has so far scored two goals against Yadah and Tsholotsho.