FC Platinum demand game review

Mukudzei Chingwere Midlands Bureau

THE intriguing Castle Lager Premiership race yesterday took another twist when FC Platinum obtained video evidence which appears to show that their disallowed goal against champions CAPS United should have stood. The Week 27 clash ended in a share of spoils, with Goodwin Goriyati scoring the Green Machine’s equaliser deep in time added on to cancel out Kevin Moyo’s 36th minute opener.

The Zvishavane miners, chasing their maiden league crown, are three points off pacesetters Dynamos. The miners are contemplating petitioning the authorities to get redress of Moyo’s second half goal, which was waved away for offside by match day referee Brighton Chimene. “During the match on that day, we were convinced that it was a legitimate goal, but it was difficult for us to raise an issue because we did not have evidence to contest the disallowed goal,’’ said FC Platinum secretary-general Benson Wirimai.

“Now we have obtained the video evidence of that goal, which in our own interpretation we feel it was a legitimate goal.” We are planning to take up the case with the authorities so that justice can be served on this issue. I have my seniors here and we will discuss the way forward before we can make a resolution to challenge the decision. We believe in the justice delivery of our football authorities and we are confident we will get a fair hearing if we manage to go that way. At this stage of the season, points are very important and it will be very painful to be denied points if you deserve to get them. But above all, I am not a referee, but we have video evidence, which those trained for the job can use to tell if it was a goal or not.’’

He also heaped praise on their supporters who respected the referees’ decision by allowing the match to continue without any incidents. “I am also very proud that our supporters did not cause problems when the goal was disallowed, it shows that they are ready to create a perfect ambience for football at the stadiums which is violence free,” he said.

At the final whistle on that day, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza fumed, questioning the decisions of the match officials.