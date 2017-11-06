Faith healers derail Govt efforts on cancer

Locadia Mavhudzi Midlands Correspondent

A BULAWAYO-based medical practitioner has castigated some faith healers, accusing them of derailing Government efforts to fight cancer.

Speaking at a cancer awareness meeting in Gweru last week, Dr Agreement Macharangwanda of Kei Laboratories said some fake prophets and faith healers were discouraging people to undergo screening, while claiming they could heal the disease.

“I would like to urge pastors and some prophets to stop this trend of discouraging patients from visiting hospitals or taking medication from the hospital,” he said.

Dr Macharangwanda urged youths to delay sexual encounter as this was also the leading cause of cancer in young people.

“Latest research has it that cancer prevalence in the 19 to 30-year age group is escalating,” he said. “This is because of early sexual encounters. The only solution is for the youth to abstain.”

The country is registering an average of 6 000 cases of cancer cases every year and of the 6 000 cases, cancer of the cervix is number one in women, followed by cancer of the breast. Most men are diagnosed with cancer of the prostate and Kaposi Sarcoma.