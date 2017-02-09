Extortion lands cop in trouble

Sheillah Mapani Herald reporter

A policeman has appeared in court for allegedly demanding $500 from the wife of a man who assaulted him. Simbarashe Mhembere (25), appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa this week facing charges of extortion and was remanded to March 3 on $50 bail. The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on January 29 this year, Blessmore Zimhamba was arrested and detained at ZRP Hatfield in Harare after he assaulted Mhembere.

It is alleged that the following day, Zimhamba’s wife visited him at the police station.

The court heard that she met Mhembere, who demanded $200 from her as compensation, after alleging that her husband had damaged his cell phone, watch and necklace during the assault.

It is the State’s case that Mhembere promised to drop charges against Zimhamba if he was compensated. Zimhamba’s wife agreed to compensate Mhembere and allegedly gave him $50 cash and further transferred $105 into his EcoCash account.

The court heard that on the same day, Zimhamba deposited a fine of $20 (receipt number Z69J) and he was released. It is further alleged that Mhembere then demanded $500 from Zimhamba’s wife claiming the case was still open.

It is the State’s case that Mhembere kept on pestering Zimhamba’s wife for the money through text messages and phone calls, prompting her to enquire from the investigating officer, a Constable Dube, who informed her that the case had been finalised.

She then reported Mhembere to Police General Headquarters’ Internal Investigations. The court heard that a trap was set and Zimhamba’s wife contacted Mhembere informing him that she had $50 and they agreed to meet at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

She was accompanied by some officers from the police’s internal investigations to the shopping centre where Mhembere received the $50 and was immediately arrested.