Explosive device kills four

GARISSA. — At least four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in Garissa County along the border with Somalia yesterday, a government official confirmed.Dadaab local government official Harun Kamau said among the deceased in the incident which took place along Dadaab-Kulan Road included a driver and a humanitarian worker.

“All I can say for now is that a vehicle belonging to ADESO (Africa Development Solutions) which was travelling from Dadaab to Doble ran over an improvised explosive device. We have four casualties. We have sent a team on the ground to check the situation,” Kamau told Xinhua.

The latest incident came a few hours after a woman was shot dead in neighbouring Mandera county while a team of security officers escaped unhurt as they hunted down a group of Al-Shabaab militants who had planted land mines in Wajir County on Monday evening.

According to security officers, a number of dangerous terrorists have sneaked into the country from Somalia and are now behind the attacks.

Officers responsible for counter-terrorism operations have said given what is happening in Europe and parts of Asia, Kenyans should expect more attacks.

Inspector-General of police Joseph Boinnet said they are working hard to contain the situation.

“Though many terror plots have been thwarted, there have been unfortunate incidents in the country in which Al-Shabaab elements sneaked in and attacked innocent Kenyans. Security agents remain vigilant and are on hunt for the terrorists who attempt to sneak into our country,” he said yesterday.

“There is a risk of local operatives of attempting to stage copycat attacks we are seeing in other parts of the world. In this respect we have heightened vigilance on our part, and appeal to the public to be watchful for any suspicious activity,” Boinett added.

Another official working at the National Counter Terrorism Centre said a number of issues are now contributing to the attacks and warned of more such incident.

“The reality which many refuse to face is that there is no intelligence solution to the jihadist problem which now exists in the region which possess large populations of angry people, a certain percentage of whom are truly radical,” said the official.

He said Kenya’s intelligence and policing operation devoted to counter-terrorism is efficient and skilled, yet utterly dwarfed by the scope of the threat.

About 30 people including 20 police officers have been killed in explosive attacks in Lamu and parts of northern Kenya in the past month. — Xinhua.