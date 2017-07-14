Exciting teen ruled out

July 14, 2017 Sport
BREAKING BARRIERS . . . Teenage football star Calum English-Brown trains with the Young Warriors at Prince Edward yesterday. — Picture by H-Metro

BREAKING BARRIERS . . . Teenage football star Calum English-Brown trains with the Young Warriors at Prince Edward yesterday. — Picture by H-Metro

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter
ST JOHN’S College midfielder Calum English-Brown’s hopes to play for the Zimbabwe national Under-17 football team suffered a blow yesterday after it emerged he did not possess a local passport.

Brown, who was set to break the colour code in national teams which haven’t featured a white player for some time, had been short-listed by Young Warriors coach Moses Chunga for the upcoming COSAFA Under-17 tournament.

The attacking midfielder is currently in camp with the national Under-17 squad preparing for the youth regional championship which begin in Mauritius next Friday.

But he is ineligible for selection, for now, as he has a British passport. Brown has been advised he will have to acquire a Zimbabwean passport first before he can feature for his country’s national team.

A number of white athletes, who represent Zimbabwe, possess both British and Zimbabwean passports. There was excitement among football supporters that another white player had decided to play for his country after the legendary Bruce Grobbelaar.

Of late, the minority race has been shunning the country’s most popular sport confining themselves to the elite sporting disciplines like cricket, tennis, hockey and polo.

But Brown turned back the hands of time by trooping into camp at the ZIFA Village with the other teenage players and attending training sessions at Prince Edward School under the guidance of Chunga.

Yesterday, Brown said the experience and interaction he had with the other players has been amazing. “It feels good to be in camp with the national team. I am excited for what the future holds.

“I think I will bring skills to the team,” he said. ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said unfortunately the teenager was not eligible to feature for Zimbabwe in Mauritius. After working with the players for two days, Chunga said he now has a starting point and will name his traveling squad of 20 players today.

The Young Warriors are expected to undergo mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans today. “So far so good. We are working on the tactical side, but we are not happy with the fitness levels. We hope to continue with these boys even after the tournament and we have captured all their data.

“We will announce the final squad tomorrow (today). We cannot keep working with a large group as it is draining in terms of resources. For the few days we have been working with them we have already identified a team we can work with,” he said.

Chunga said they have encountered logistical challenges as some of the players were writing exams. Three of the athletes are only expected in camp today while Brown was expected to write his examinations after the trip.

We are unable to bring you the weekly column by Bothwell Mahlengwe today, but will it be published in tomorrow’s edition.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • muchovi washoko

    nhai zvako Widzo! ngavamupe

  • Pedro

    Is Mr Mudede going to allow Brown to get a passport. Is Brown not going to be treated in the same way as pending cases of individuals who are being denied passports by the RG on grounds that they cannot get a Zimbabwean passport whilst they are passport holders of other countries. Am referring to the contested issue of dual citizenship.

  • munhumunhu

    I dont see anything exciting about a white person or any race for that matter playing for the national team-Zimbabwe is for all.Some of us who went to group A schools discount that kind of excitement with the contempt it deserves.Iam amazed by people who still think colour is an issue in life.By the way what does our law say about dual citizenship.

    • Gamba ReManyika

      I thought what is exciting is really the teen’s soccer talent or skills, not exactly his complexion. The writer tried to give a history that touched on Globelaar and how ‘whites’ had shunned soccer for elite sports such as gold, hockey, cricket and polo. I think Brown’s skills and inclusion in the national team can be really exciting.

  • Gamba ReManyika

    Exposes how difficult it is to get a passport in Zimbabwe. Unless you had said there are technical problems with his nationality. Otherwise the documentation should not be a problem. Get in touch with Mr. Mudede.

  • Rude Chikabala

    you need to be a national of that nation to represent it in any sport at national level and the acceptable identity at international level is a passport. Its not about the travelling part

  • Rasta!

    Our constitution allows dual citizenship so this is easily fixable.