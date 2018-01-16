Exceptional 910 carat gem diamond found in Lesotho

CAPE TOWN. – A 910 carat gem diamond has been recovered in a Lesotho mine – the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever found.

This is according to a statement from Gem Diamonds, a British-based diamond company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It has operations in both Botswana, where it owns Ghaghoo mine, and Lesotho, where it owns 70 percent of the Letšeng Diamond Mine.

The 910 carat gem diamond is the largest discovered at the Letšeng Diamond Mine since 2006, when the 603 carat Lesotho Promise was discovered. Although very large diamonds have been given specific names, this one has not yet been named.

“Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise. However, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date,” said Clifford Elphick, chief executive officer of Gem Diamonds.

“This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letšeng mine.” – Fin24