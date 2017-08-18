Ex-town secretary drags Rusape to court

Lovemore Kadzura Correspondent

EX-Rusape Town Council secretary, who is now town clerk for Mutare City Council, Mr Joshua Maligwa, has taken his former employer to the labour court over non-payment of terminal benefits.

This comes after Rusape Town Council (RTC) resolved to take him to the High Court for refusing to abide by a Local Government Board resolution that reversed the terminal benefits RTC had “erroneously” awarded him.

Mr Maligwa left Rusape in April this year.

Rusape town councillors awarded him an Isuzu double cab and two stands valued $34 000. He also got a laptop and a mobile phone.

The Local Government Board later resolved that Mr Maligwa was only entitled to a mobile phone and laptop and tasked council chairman Alderman Amon Chawasarira to repossess the car, money and any other benefits awarded to Mr Maligwa. Efforts to reclaim the vehicle and money

from Mr Maligwa have proved fruitless.

He is defying the local government board.

Mr Maligwa is using the vehicle in Mutare.

Before Rusape Town Council had made any manoeuvres at the High Court, Mr Maligwa dropped a bombshell last week on Friday when he served his former employers with summons from a Labour officer.

The matter will be heard on 30 August 2017 by the Makoni District Labour Officer, Mr Fortune Gotora, at the Government complex.

The process is known as conciliatory proceedings.

During the conciliatory proceedings Mr Maligwa is expected to name and claim what the Rusape Town Council allegedly owes him and if the council agrees he will be given.

If council disputes the matter will be referred to a labour arbitrator or labour court.

Rusape is accusing Mr Maligwa of misleading a special full council meeting held to discuss his terminal benefits.

Councillors claim Mr Maligwa did not disclose that he and other senior managers were once paid hefty amounts of money for not having contractual vehicles.