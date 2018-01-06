Ex-ministers Mzembi, Undenge arrested

Dr Mzembi

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter
As the new dispensation’s anti-corruption dragnet spreads, former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi and erstwhile Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge were yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of abuse of office.

The pair was detained at Marlborough Police Station in Harare and will appear in court today. ZACC Commissioner in charge of investigations Goodson Nguni confirmed the arrests and said the pair will appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court today.

He however, declined to provide further details. Mzembi’s lawyer Mr Job Sikhala said his client was facing allegations of donating to churches four television sets bought by the Government for the promotion of the World Cup in 2010.

“My client was summoned to the ZACC offices in the morning. However, I was occupied at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and I picked him in the afternoon to go to ZACC offices in Avondale. He is charged with contravening section 174 of the Criminal Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23, which is abuse of office as a public figure,” said Mr Sikhala.

Samuel Undenge

“Allegations are that he donated two television screens to the United Family International Church led by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, one television screen to Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and another to Zion Christian Church Bishop Nehemia Mutendi in Masvingo. The television sets were bought by the Government for the promotion of the World Cup in 2010 and after the World Cup, Mzembi donated them to the churches.”

Mr Sikhala confirmed that his client would appeared in court today. Undenge’s lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama did not answer his mobile phone despite several calls made to him.

Sources close to investigations also said zanu-pf Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka, were also facing arrest. Meanwhile, Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited director Mr Patterson Timba has been arrested over a death that occurred at Tolrose Gold Mine in Kadoma.

This reportedly followed skirmishes which occurred over ownership of the mine. Last night police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not confirm Timba’s arrest saying she had not been briefed on the incident.
  • ngoni mzila

    Mzembi’s is being arrested on trivial issues in this case. The said churches draw large crowds including international visitors. As minister of tourism he championed religious tourism and a few televisions wouldn’t do harm to his ministry’s vision.

  • Chamunorwa

    Life can be capricious. The chickens are coming home to roost.

  • Chartered

    The actions are welcome and hopefully more serious charges that make jail indefensible with be unearthed. Meanwhile, ED must not just target the so-called G40 members. There are a number of individuals within his government who are strong candidates for prosecution. At some point he must let the law take it course against all suspected persons.

  • Rudeologist

    ZACC please raid Harare City Council.
    Countless audits have revealed rampant corruption going on there unabated.
    These people even have the cheek to divert money for water & health to buying expensive cars which are then registered in the own names with an obvious intention to steal them.
    Why are these people getting away with blatant crime while others get arrested for smaller crimes?
    We are the voters & Mzembi’s donation of tvs did not affect me at all but corruption at HCC is affecting me everyday. That is where I want to see ZACC do its job as a matter of urgency.

  • Rugare

    Am I the only one beginning to wonder whether the ZACC as currently constituted has the capacity to investigate serious economic crime? We keep seeing reports on cases that seem trivial…a few tones of beans, tones of fertilizer, tones of maize, 3 televisions. Come on Mr Nguni, set up a hotline and some incentive system and let the public give you tips and information on the crimes that have been taking the country down. It is time for ZACC to show some real and sharp teeth. Of course, these small cases should not be ignored but the longer you dwell on cases that smack of political persecution and vengeance, the more you lose credibility. You are fast frittering away the goodwill the public had for ZACC.

  • L. Makombesl

    Ko yaKangai yatiri kungoverenga mine mamwe mapaper yakamira sei. Muzembi”s issue seems to be trivial to what Reward Kangai is reported to be saying in other papers.

  • Tavis

    TVs!!! Is that all this criminal stole??

  • Tavis

