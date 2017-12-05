Ex-employer drags Tich Mataz to court over $60k

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter

Former Star FM programmes manager Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, popularly known as Tich Mataz, has been issued with summons to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the radio station of nearly $60 000 in 2012.

Now employed by a rival broadcaster, the disc jockey is accused of defrauding his former employer by diverting advertising revenue to two companies he reportedly owned. Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that during the period between June 25, 2012 and May 15, 2013, Matambanadzo misrepresented to clients that Star FM did not have the capacity to produce certain programmes.

It is alleged that he would introduce himself as the company’s agent through Hamtec and Onesay Investments — two companies he supposedly owned. The court heard that Matambanadzo would create documents using Star FM letterheads purporting that the radio station had authorised Hamtec and Onesay to secure advertisements on its behalf.

Star FM clients reportedly directed to deal with Matambanadzo’s companies include OK Zimbabwe and the European Union’s Harare office. It is the State’s case that the two clients approached Mataz’s companies and placed advertisements, which were later produced and flighted by Star FM.

In the OK Zimbabwe deal, the radio station was prejudiced of $47 166, while in the European Union Harare deal, the company reportedly lost $9 904. Matambanadzo is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court in January next year.