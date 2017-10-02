Ex-Big Brother winner fights mother, brother

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

Former Big Brother Africa winner Wendall Parson last Friday brought his mother, brother and business partner to court accusing them of operating a mine and selling gold worth $160 000 behind his back. Parson’s mother Gillian Theresa Jackson (58), brother William Lorenzo (32) and Vinyu Tsoka (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande.

They are facing fraud charges.

Ms Sande refused to place the trio on remand after their lawyer Ms Purity Chikangaise successfully challenged their placement on remand. In her submission, Ms Chikangaise said Parson had no locus standi to be the complainant.

“The offence pertain company directorship and shareholding issues. The complainant has to produce a company resolution justifying him standing for the company,” said Ms Chikangaise.

“The prejudice allegedly fell on the company and the issue of directorship is pending at the High Court. Parson wants to fast-track the issue through the back door.”

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa insisted that Parson was prejudiced in his personal capacity.

“The mine in Shamva was suspended by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the accused wrote a letter to the ministry misrepresenting that Parson was a minority shareholder when in fact he has 60 percent. The suspension was lifted and the trio started operating and sold gold worth $160 000. The complainant never received anything.”

The allegations are that William and Tsoka were directors and minority shareholders of Wensto Milling (Pvt) Ltd with 10 and 30 percent respectively.

Parson’s mother Jackson was a director and non-shareholder of the company. Tsoka allegedly resigned from the company on August 21 this year and ceded his shares to William.

Acting in connivance with his mother and Tsoka, William allegedly prepared an affidavit purporting that the shareholding structure had changed.

It was alleged that armed with the document they went to the Ministry of Mines and misrepresented that Parson was a non-executive director who was not involved in the running of the business.

The ministry granted permission to operate. It was alleged that the trio managed to sell gold worth $160 000 to Fidelity Printers and Refineries.