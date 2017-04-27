Ex-Airzim bosses’ 7yr jail terms upheld

April 27, 2017 Crime & Courts, Top Stories
Peter Chikumba and Grace Pfumbidzayi

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter
Former Air Zimbabwe bosses Peter Chikumba and Grace Pfumbidzayi will now effectively serve seven-year prison terms imposed on them for swindling the airline of $10 million after the High Court yesterday dismissed their appeals.

Chikumba, who was the airline’s chief executive, and former company secretary Pfumbidzai, were found guilty of criminal abuse of office, but they were freed on bail pending appeal.

High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore yesterday dismissed the appeals by the pair, saying they were fatally defective. The lawyers unsuccessfully applied for permission to amend the notice of appeal, resulting in the dismissal of the appeals. Justice Mushore said it was not possible to amend a fatally defective appeal.

“The legal position is that if the original notices of appeal are defective, then there is no appeal before the court,” she said.

“If there is no appeal before the court, then the matter ends there.

“It is not possible to amend or seek condonation of a fatally defective notice of appeal . . .

Justice Mushore said the heads of argument filed by the two did not comply with rule 238 (1) of the High Court Rules.

“The heads of argument filed by both appellants do not comply with the clear and strict provisions laid out in Rule 238 (1) of the High Court Rules 1971 both in form and content,” she said.

“They are voluminous and not in a good way.

“They are rambling narratives which give a factual point of view the way that the appellants would have wanted the court a quo to analyse the facts. No points of law are made, neither do they cite any authorities.

“Accordingly, in terms of Rule 238(2) of the High Court Rules 1971, the appellants are deemed to be barred. First and second appellants’ appeals are dismissed with costs.”

Pfumbidzai’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu criticised the decision of the court, saying he had instructions to appeal. He said the parties never argued the merits of the appeals, but the judge dismissed them.

“The matter will definitely be taken up,” said Adv Mpofu.

“Although the court did not hear argument on the substance of the matter, it has proceeded to not only dismiss the appeal, but has made an adverse costs order in a criminal appeal.

“Further, it has found that appellants are barred in their own appeal and has made that finding on the strength of the civil rules. An appeal whose grounds are invalid cannot be dismissed. We will attend to the correction of that mistake.”

Pfumbidzai and Chikumba appealed against both conviction and sentence, arguing that they were wrongly convicted and that the sentence was excessive. In the notice of appeal, their lawyers submitted that the magistrate misdirected herself by failing to assess all the evidence adduced in the trial.

The magistrate, the lawyers argued, erred by concluding that the auditor, Bhudhama Chikamhi, was a credible witness when he stood to benefit financially by testifying against the duo.

Charges against Pfumbidzayi and Chikumba arose after an anomaly was discovered by former Air Zimbabwe board chairman Mr Ozias Bvute pertaining to amounts paid between April 2009 and April 2013 to a company called Navistar Insurance Brokers (Private) Limited in respect of aviation insurance premiums.

Pfumbidzayi and Chikumba also inflated aviation insurance premiums payments made to Colemont Reinsurance Brokers (Private) Limited and Reinsurance Brokers (Private) Limited, both United Kingdom-based companies.

The firm released €15 452,93 to Navistar, €10 607 859,22 to the two British companies, while they pocketed €5 895 695,49.
  • Zivai Ndlovu

    Wafa Wanya Tsotsi. Corruption is murder!

  • maonero

    Lets now extend the same to the the club of theives calling itself politibro

  • Njabulo

    It is their right to appeal against their convictions and sentences.For as long as their lawyers have identified a problem in the handling of the case,they can apply for leave to appeal for them.One cannot blame lawyers and say that they are promoting criminality .Thus what lawyers are paid for.Lawyers can represent anyone whether the facts of a crime that was committed are clear and they do not need to be proven beyond any reasonable doubt in order to justify that the accused is guilty of the alleged crime.Everyone has the right to be accorded legal privilege(which is a right to access lawyers and be represented by them).lt doesn’t matter what crime you have committed.lt would be a breach of their human rights if that is not done.However,if the court rejects an application for leave to appeal and gives its reasons inline with certain sections of the law,you ,in your capacity as a lawyer for the accused you explore other avenues.The case may not meet a certain criteria. An appeal can either be rejected or be allowed.But even if that leave to appeal is allowed ,that does not guarantee that the accused will be acquitted of the crime.The high court may uphold the decision arrived at by the lower.Although decisions made by lower courts are not binding to the high court.The high court has the authority to come out with a different conclusion as it deems fit.When one appeals,they may appeal if they see that there was an error of law or a question of facts.That is the case was not dealt with correctly inline with the law or a question of facts or there were some omissions or evidence that was material to the case adduced was not used to corroborate other evidence that was produced by the defendant.And that evidence was material to the case and if used could have helped in exculpating them or exonerating the accused.So the case need to be looked at again and a full hearing needs to take place.ln the course of the hearing ,new evidence maybe used by the defence team.The defendant may also appeal against a sentence.That is, if they see it as harsh to them.And if they deem it as not proportionate with the crime that they have been charged of.For example,a man is arrested for shop lifting ,and the item stolen was a pen worth thirty cents.lt would be unreasonable,unfair and unjust to sentence the accused to one year in prison.Why ?Because the crime committed does not merit that sentence . There must be a balance between the crime committed and the sentence.

  • zvakwana

    ndivo vadii inga $15 billion yaka disappear ingavani.Vakuru ndivo vanotanga nazvo.Vakuru mujeri as well kusvika $15 Billion yaziwikanwa kuti yakafamba sei and we need it back as zimbabweans.Mhuri dzedu dziri kusuffer and we cant pay school fees for our children.Dai $15 billion yaka shareyiwa munhu vese muno muZimbabwe ayiwana $1000.00 yake yake considering the last census count of about 15 million Zimbabweans but ndiyo mari yakabiwa nambavha 50 bedze ,and you wonder how some people afford $1.5 million diamond finger rings .