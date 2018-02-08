Events Evolution partners Star FM

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Events management company, Events Evolution, is partnering leading radio station Star FM to reach out to many Zimbabweans. The company, which specialises in hiring out state-of-the art equipment, video screening, lighting and photography said there was need to reach out to the people as well as introducing modern equipment to the nation.

“We have embarked on a serious campaign to educate people on the use of the modern technology in filming and managing events,” he said.

Lucky listeners will win new iPhones on a Star FM show hosted by DJ Owen Madondo aka DJ Olla courtesy of Event EVolution. Events Evolution director Talent Banda said they decided to partner Star FM in reaching out to the nation.

“We have decided to partner Star FM so that we reach out to many people in the country. We are happy that since we notified listeners about the programme they are eager to know more about modern technology,” he said.

Banda said entertainment industry can only grow if the players embrace new technological innovations.

“Last year we purchased a high powered PA system that is user friendly together with other equipment that include cameras. That is the PA system that is being used at a number of high profile gigs in Harare including TD Jakes crusade and Kalawa homecoming concert,” he said.

It can be used to address more than 300 000 people in an open space and can also be split into smaller units for small venues and crowds. Banda said the coming of the new equipment was a way of beefing up their sound system as well as having enough facilities to host high profile events.

“With the state-of-the-art PA system, we want to beef up the equipment so that we give our clients value for their money. We want to have world class equipment so that when we host events we will be having all the necessary facilities,” he said.

Their main aim is to change how events are managed in the country.

“Like now my email [email protected] has a number of enquiries from South African engineers who were here at TD Jakes who want to know about this system,” he said.