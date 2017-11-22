Entrepreneurship under the spotlight

Anesu Kurebwaseka Mutare Correspondent

YOUTHS in Mutare gathered last Friday to commemorate the Global Entrepreneurship Week in acknowledgement of the precious role of innovators and job contractors around the world. The event was hosted by Shinga Technology Hub, a group of entrepreneurs, as a way of celebrating and also engaging with the public in discussion about the pros and cons of free enterprise, especially in this modern age where technology encompasses almost every corner of the circle of life.

The commemorations, which took place at the Zinara Building, were focused on ways of promoting entrepreneurship in an economy like the one the country is facing.

Tinashe Zindi, one of the co-founders of Shinga Technology Hub, said the celebration was mainly targeting to encourage young adults to use technology and demonstrate how best they could learn from other entrepreneurs’ skills so that instead of just whining about the difficulties bedevilling the economy, people should look for ways of trying to make the best out of it.

“We aim to inspire youths locally to start businesses from the smallest ideas they have because people do not just start big, and through this conversation, we were trying to look for loopholes that make businesses fail and how best we can solve them in our own community,” he said.

The Hub will also host two similar events to educate people more about entrepreneurship on December 2 and 24 at Mutare Dream Queen’s Hall and at Shinga Technology Hub respectively.