Electrical fault shuts down Morton Jaffray

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Harare is bracing for more water shortages after the Harare City Council (HCC) shut Morton Jaffray Water Treatment plant yesterday following an electrical fault. The city has been experiencing intermittent power supplies, which have spawned diseases in some suburbs such as Mbare. HCC corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme urged residents to use water sparingly before normalcy returns.

Water treatment, he said, will only resume after the restoration of electricity by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

“There is currently no electricity at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment plant from around 12 midday (yesterday). We are therefore not treating any water at the moment. This means that water in the reservoirs is being used without replenishment,” he said. “Residents may experience water shortages in some areas. We urge residents and commercial property occupants to ensure that all their taps are switched off so that when supplies are restored, no water is lost.”

Zesa spokesperson Mr Fullard Gwasira said the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) was not made aware of the fault. “I am hearing it for the first time from you. We attend to electrical faults when we have been told. We do not shed water pumping stations and we do not have load shedding,” he said. City of Harare is implementing the Harare Water and Sanitation Rehabilitation Project under the $144 million Chinese facility.

Work on the project began in April 2013 and the contractor, China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC), has completed various works. Upon completion of the project, water supply is expected to rise to 670 megalitres from 400 megalitres. Harare needs at least 1 200 megalitres for every household to have water everyday.